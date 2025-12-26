Katy-Fulshear Alumni Chapter

Hosted by

Katy-Fulshear Alumni Chapter

About this event

Crimson & Cream Dreams: A Roaring Soirée

11627 FM 1464

Richmond, TX 77407, USA

General admission
$130
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


NOTE: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

VIP Table
$1,650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table for 10 - Priority entry, premium seating, complimentary drink, additional casino gaming money, and 5 raffle tickets for each guest.


NOTE: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Table for 10
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


NOTE: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Prize Drawings (Raffle)
$20

Tickets are not tax-deductible and will be provided upon check-in.


Tickets are not tax-deductible and will be provided upon check-in.


NOTE: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Prize Drawings (Raffle) Tickets
$50

Tickets are not tax-deductible and will be provided upon check-in.


Tickets are not tax-deductible and will be provided upon check-in.



NOTE: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Add a donation for Katy-Fulshear Alumni Chapter

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