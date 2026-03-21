CRIMSON CLASSIC SPONSORSHIP PACKAGES

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About this event
Platinum Sponsor
2 VIP tickets (2-day access), logo on marketing, signage,
and website, on-stage recognition, 2 minute speaking
opportunity, vendor or promo table, and event recap
inclusion.
Gold Sponsor
2 tickets for Sunday event, logo on materials, signage,
and website, verbal mention during event, opportunity to
provide branded giveaways, recognition in recap.
Silver Sponsor
1 ticket to Saturday event, logo on signage, recognition
during event, opportunity to provide branded giveaways.
Bronze Sponsor
Logo on signage, recognition during event.
Community Supporter
Name listed on signage and website.
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