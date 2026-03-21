Hosted by

Valley Forge Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About this event

CRIMSON CLASSIC SPONSORSHIP PACKAGES

Platinum
$5,000

Platinum Sponsor

2 VIP tickets (2-day access), logo on marketing, signage,

and website, on-stage recognition, 2 minute speaking

opportunity, vendor or promo table, and event recap

inclusion.

Gold
$2,500

Gold Sponsor

2 tickets for Sunday event, logo on materials, signage,

and website, verbal mention during event, opportunity to

provide branded giveaways, recognition in recap.

Silver
$1,000

Silver Sponsor

1 ticket to Saturday event, logo on signage, recognition

during event, opportunity to provide branded giveaways.

Bronze
$500

Bronze Sponsor

Logo on signage, recognition during event.

Community Supporter
$250

Community Supporter

Name listed on signage and website.

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