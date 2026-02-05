Crimson Launch Tank - Sponsorships

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About this event
• Exclusive title sponsor recognition, including organization name in the event title.
• Premium logo placement on the event website, promotional materials, event
signage, and stage backdrops.
• Featured in all press releases, newsletters, and marketing campaigns.
• Extensive social media campaign highlighting the partnership.
• Registration and reserved seating for 8 representatives or guests of the sponsor.
• The opportunity to judge and address the participants at the event.
• Prominent display of organization logo on the event website, promotional
materials, and event signage.
• Featured in dedicated email blasts to attendees.
• Multiple social media mentions across all event platforms.
• Registration and reserved seating for 4 representatives or guests of the sponsor.
• The opportunity to address the participants at the event.
• Organization logo displayed on the event website and promotional materials.
• Mention of organization name in press releases and newsletters.
• Social media shout-outs before, during, and after the event.
• Registration and reserved seating for 2 representatives or guests of the sponsor.
• The opportunity to address the participants at the event.
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