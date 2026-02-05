Hosted by

Pittsburgh Alumnae Chapter | Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About this event

Crimson Launch Tank - Sponsorships

Platinum Title Sponsorship
$5,000

• Exclusive title sponsor recognition, including organization name in the event title.

• Premium logo placement on the event website, promotional materials, event

signage, and stage backdrops.

• Featured in all press releases, newsletters, and marketing campaigns.

• Extensive social media campaign highlighting the partnership.

• Registration and reserved seating for 8 representatives or guests of the sponsor.

• The opportunity to judge and address the participants at the event.

Gold Sponsorship Package
$2,500

• Prominent display of organization logo on the event website, promotional

materials, and event signage.

• Featured in dedicated email blasts to attendees.

• Multiple social media mentions across all event platforms.

• Registration and reserved seating for 4 representatives or guests of the sponsor.

• The opportunity to address the participants at the event.

Silver Sponsorship Package
$1,250

• Organization logo displayed on the event website and promotional materials.

• Mention of organization name in press releases and newsletters.

• Social media shout-outs before, during, and after the event.

• Registration and reserved seating for 2 representatives or guests of the sponsor.

• The opportunity to address the participants at the event.

Add a donation for Pittsburgh Alumnae Chapter | Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

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