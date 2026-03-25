Crimson Point PTA Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Join Mrs. Pond for a day in the vice principal role. Experience will likely include some fun in the office, walking around the school, checking in on students and making sure that they are learning (and having fun), doing other duties as assigned (recess, cafeteria etc.) eating lunch with Mrs. Clemens, greeting students in the morning and saying goodbye to them in the afternoon, and making sure that all of our wildcats have a great day!
This will need to happen on one of the Wednesdays before the end of the school year. Mrs Pond will coordinate with the winners teacher to find the perfect date!
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Your student will get their only chance to pull the fire alarm!!! They will also get to help clear the building and facilitate the fire drill with Mrs. Clemens and staff.
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Enjoy a Happy Meal with Mrs. Robbins and a friend of your choice.
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Enjoy a McDonalds Happy Meal with Miss Oberle, Ms. Vance and Ms. Oltman and a friend.
Top Bidder from each class
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Enjoy a donut and cocoa with Mrs. Kerkman and a friend.
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Enjoy a donut with Mrs. Roberts and 2 friends.
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Enjoy a donut with Ms. Leath and 2 friends
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You and a friend will star in one Mrs. Allens famous reels!!
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Come build a new Lego set with Ms. Doremus!!!
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Nerf Wars at Nerfed - 2 hour play time with 4 friends
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Enjoy Chick Fil A with a friend and Mrs. Nesbitt, Miss Eckstrom and Mrs. Lewis
Top Bidder from each class
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Enjoy your favorite Kuna Fast Food Kids Meal with Ms. Leath
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You and your class have the chance to take on the teachers and staff in a competitive game of Dodgeball! Winner gets bragging rights!!
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Enjoy lunch with Ms. Michelle and a friend
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Create a quilling project with Mrs. Burbank
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Winner and 4 friends get to play soccer against Miss Guldager and staff. Winner gets bragging rights.
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Mrs. Fox will create a hat with either a patch or vinyl design.
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Mr. Beers will add 20 minutes extra of your favorite game for you and your class!
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Sunshade valued at $160, 4 Firehouse Subs, Chair, Neck Fan, Football, Tennis Balls, Golf Balls, Golf Tees, Nerf Gun Kit and a Cooler Bag filled with Snacks and Treats.
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JBL Bluetooth Speaker, $50 Scheels Gift Card, Chair, Neck Fan, BSU Tumbler, Tennis Balls, and aCanvas Tote filled with Snacks and Treats.
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Everything you need for a fun family night at home! Games Galore Harry Potter Headbandz, Sorry, Twister, Left-Right-Center, Yahtzee, Monopoly, Uno & Exploding Kittens. A couple puzzles, Snacks and Candy. Med Marcos Pizza, Cheesybread and Cinnasquares.
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Med Marcos Pizza, Cheesybread and Cinnasquares. $25 Cinemark Gift Card, 2 Games - I want my teeth back and Crocodile Dentist! 4 Slap Braclets, Chapstick, Oral B Electric toothbrush, brush head, mouthwash and floss.
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$75 Albertsons Gift Card, $25 Walmart Gift Card, Ninja Air Fryer, Cookbook Holder, Cookie Sheet, Spatula, Mixing Spoon, tongs, Oven Mitt & Pot Holder and Measuring Cup Set.
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$100 Greenfield Custom Meat Gift Card, 1 Digital Thermometer $75 Value, Pairing Knife, Chef's Knife, Santoku Knife, 1pk Bamboo Skewers, 4-BBQ Sauces, 4-Dry Rubs, 4-Hot Sauces.
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This "Ultimate Gardener's Getaway" bundle has everything needed to transform a backyard into a blooming sanctuary. Whether you're a seasoned green thumb or just starting out with the kids, this curated collection offers the perfect blend of high-quality tools, charming decor, and local shopping power with a $25 Zamzows Gift Card and a $50 D&B Gift Card.
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Scissors, Glue Sticks, Paint Brushes, Paint Markers, Gel Pens, Markers, Crayons, Charm Bracelet Kit,
Trolls charm bracelet kit, Bracelet Maker Kit, 2 Canvas Painting Kits, 48 pc Scrapbook paper, Construction Paper, 24 pk Acrylic Paint, 2 Adult Coloring Books, 4 kids coloring books, Watercolor paper, Washi tape, Fine point markers, 150 ct color pencils, Sketch Book, 4 plain Canvases, $50 Michaels Gift Card
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Coffee Table Book
Pink Yeti tumbler
Frother
3 - Torani Syrups
2- Double Good Popcorn Bags
Coffee Mug
Wine to go set with a bottle of Stella Rosa Wine
ICCU Swag
$10 Moxie Java GC
$25 Sprinkles on Top GC
$25 Starbucks. $50 Crumbl GC
Starting bid
Our wonderful Sped dept put together a basket of all the swag you will need including Kuna High, Fremont, Crimson Point, Kuna Water Tower earrings, a $50 Crimson Point Spirit Wear voucher, and a $25 GC to Enriques
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Hamilton Beach Flex Brew Coffee Maker
Coffee Cup and 2lbs of Coffee
$25 Crumbl Gift Card
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Meridian Meat & Sausage has provided a 22lb Smoked Ham and a Smoked turkey. We have paired that with a wonderful assortment of Trader Joe's goodies. All valued at $236.
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3-$45 min lessons
6-60 min practice and play sessions
Putter Fitting
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4- Third Base / Homplate tickets to any 2026 Regular Season Game
$25 Gift Card to Five Guys
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Everything you need to make a wonderful glass of Lemonade, Pitcher, Lemons, Spoon Glass, Sugar and Towel. Addedin is a $25 Crumbl Gift Card and you have a tasty summer snack. Kuna Modern Dental also added a 20% off Coupon and a Free at home whitening kit.
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1 Year of FREE Residential Trash Service within the J&M Sanitation service area.
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4 - Vertical View day passes
2 - 7 day VIP passes to Freedom Fitness
2 - Fly High Passes
2 - Idaho Botanical Garden Passes
Mint Tumbler
Rise Above Hat
Liquid IV
PB Fit Energy Bar
2 Red Robbin Coozies
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2 MVP Experiences and Men's Haircare products
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$200 Gift Card to Mindful Med Spa
Redken Quick Blowout Spray
Biolage Bond Therapy
Redkin Dry Shampoo
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6 Free Pizzas
Hat, Zip up hoodie, Tshirt, Tumbler, Key Chain, Tote Bag
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6 Free Pizzas
Hat, Zip up hoodie, Tshirt, Tumbler, Key Chain, Tote Bag
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Gathagen Automotive $150 off any Maintenance or Service
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$50 Tattoo Gift Card
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5 Men's Haircuts with Coltyne Conley
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Les Schwab Oil Change
Severe Weather Kit
3 hour Housecleaning
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$50 Top Golf Play Pass
$25 Red Robin
$20 Lovejoy's
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The Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, Scenic Chair Ride, The Sourdough Slider, The Launch Pad Bungee Jump, Stack Rock Climbing Wall
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2 french baguette loafs
A dozens cookies
A mini scone pack
A petite cookie pack
A pastry box
2 cranberry loaves
And a $25 gift card
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$100 Gift Card to Land Ocean
2 B level tickets to any 2026 Boise Philharmonic concert
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2- Wahooz 4 hr Ultimate Unlimited passes
2 - Roaring Springs Day Passes
4 - Childrens Museum Passes
Starting bid
2 - 90 min passes
2- Buy One Get One 90 min Passes
Estimated Value $88
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