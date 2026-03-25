Crimson Point PTA Silent Auction

Join Mrs. Pond for a day in the vice principal role. Experience will likely include some fun in the office, walking around the school, checking in on students and making sure that they are learning (and having fun), doing other duties as assigned (recess, cafeteria etc.) eating lunch with Mrs. Clemens, greeting students in the morning and saying goodbye to them in the afternoon, and making sure that all of our wildcats have a great day!

This will need to happen on one of the Wednesdays before the end of the school year. Mrs Pond will coordinate with the winners teacher to find the perfect date!