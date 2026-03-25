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Pta Idaho Congress

Crimson Point PTA Silent Auction

Vice Principal for the day item
Vice Principal for the day
$10

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Pond for a day in the vice principal role. Experience will likely include some fun in the office, walking around the school, checking in on students and making sure that they are learning (and having fun), doing other duties as assigned (recess, cafeteria etc.) eating lunch with Mrs. Clemens, greeting students in the morning and saying goodbye to them in the afternoon, and making sure that all of our wildcats have a great day! 

This will need to happen on one of the Wednesdays before the end of the school year. Mrs Pond will coordinate with the winners teacher to find the perfect date!

Fire Marshall with Mrs. Clemens item
Fire Marshall with Mrs. Clemens
$10

Starting bid

Your student will get their only chance to pull the fire alarm!!! They will also get to help clear the building and facilitate the fire drill with Mrs. Clemens and staff.

McDonalds Happy Meal with Mrs. Robbins item
McDonalds Happy Meal with Mrs. Robbins
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a Happy Meal with Mrs. Robbins and a friend of your choice.

McDonalds Happy Meal with 2nd Grade Teachers item
McDonalds Happy Meal with 2nd Grade Teachers
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a McDonalds Happy Meal with Miss Oberle, Ms. Vance and Ms. Oltman and a friend.

Top Bidder from each class

Donut and Cocoa with Mrs. Kerkman item
Donut and Cocoa with Mrs. Kerkman
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a donut and cocoa with Mrs. Kerkman and a friend.

Donut with Mrs. Roberts item
Donut with Mrs. Roberts
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a donut with Mrs. Roberts and 2 friends.

Donut with Ms. Leath item
Donut with Ms. Leath
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a donut with Ms. Leath and 2 friends

Star in one of Mrs. Allen's famous reels!!!! item
Star in one of Mrs. Allen's famous reels!!!!
$5

Starting bid

You and a friend will star in one Mrs. Allens famous reels!!

Lego Set and Build with Ms. Doremus item
Lego Set and Build with Ms. Doremus
$15

Starting bid

Come build a new Lego set with Ms. Doremus!!!

Nerfed with Mrs. Cuhna, Mrs. Davis and Ms. Skaggs item
Nerfed with Mrs. Cuhna, Mrs. Davis and Ms. Skaggs
$25

Starting bid

Nerf Wars at Nerfed - 2 hour play time with 4 friends

Chick Fil A Lunch with Kindergarten Teachers item
Chick Fil A Lunch with Kindergarten Teachers
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy Chick Fil A with a friend and Mrs. Nesbitt, Miss Eckstrom and Mrs. Lewis

Top Bidder from each class

Your choice of Fast Food Kids Meal in Kuna with Ms. Leath item
Your choice of Fast Food Kids Meal in Kuna with Ms. Leath
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy your favorite Kuna Fast Food Kids Meal with Ms. Leath

Dodgeball Class vs. Mrs. Clemens and Staff item
Dodgeball Class vs. Mrs. Clemens and Staff
$5

Starting bid

You and your class have the chance to take on the teachers and staff in a competitive game of Dodgeball! Winner gets bragging rights!!

Lunch with Ms. Michelle item
Lunch with Ms. Michelle
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch with Ms. Michelle and a friend

Quilling with Mrs. Burbank (Top 6 bidders) item
Quilling with Mrs. Burbank (Top 6 bidders)
$5

Starting bid

Create a quilling project with Mrs. Burbank

Soccer With Staff Miss Guldager item
Soccer With Staff Miss Guldager
$5

Starting bid

Winner and 4 friends get to play soccer against Miss Guldager and staff. Winner gets bragging rights.

Hat with your choice of design either patch or vinyl design item
Hat with your choice of design either patch or vinyl design
$10

Starting bid

Mrs. Fox will create a hat with either a patch or vinyl design.

20 minutes extra P.E. Game of your choice item
20 minutes extra P.E. Game of your choice
$5

Starting bid

Mr. Beers will add 20 minutes extra of your favorite game for you and your class!

Kindergarten Basket #1 Est Value $300 item
Kindergarten Basket #1 Est Value $300
$25

Starting bid

Sunshade valued at $160, 4 Firehouse Subs, Chair, Neck Fan, Football, Tennis Balls, Golf Balls, Golf Tees, Nerf Gun Kit and a Cooler Bag filled with Snacks and Treats.

Kindergarten Basket #2 Est Value $225 item
Kindergarten Basket #2 Est Value $225
$25

Starting bid

JBL Bluetooth Speaker, $50 Scheels Gift Card, Chair, Neck Fan, BSU Tumbler, Tennis Balls, and aCanvas Tote filled with Snacks and Treats.

1st Grade Basket #1 $204 item
1st Grade Basket #1 $204
$25

Starting bid

Everything you need for a fun family night at home! Games Galore Harry Potter Headbandz, Sorry, Twister, Left-Right-Center, Yahtzee, Monopoly, Uno & Exploding Kittens. A couple puzzles, Snacks and Candy. Med Marcos Pizza, Cheesybread and Cinnasquares.

1st Grade Basket #2 Est Value $125 item
1st Grade Basket #2 Est Value $125
$25

Starting bid

Med Marcos Pizza, Cheesybread and Cinnasquares. $25 Cinemark Gift Card, 2 Games - I want my teeth back and Crocodile Dentist! 4 Slap Braclets, Chapstick, Oral B Electric toothbrush, brush head, mouthwash and floss.

2nd Grade Basket #1 Est Value $280 item
2nd Grade Basket #1 Est Value $280
$25

Starting bid

$75 Albertsons Gift Card, $25 Walmart Gift Card, Ninja Air Fryer, Cookbook Holder, Cookie Sheet, Spatula, Mixing Spoon, tongs, Oven Mitt & Pot Holder and Measuring Cup Set.

2nd Grade Basket #2 Est Value $250 item
2nd Grade Basket #2 Est Value $250
$25

Starting bid

$100 Greenfield Custom Meat Gift Card, 1 Digital Thermometer $75 Value, Pairing Knife, Chef's Knife, Santoku Knife, 1pk Bamboo Skewers, 4-BBQ Sauces, 4-Dry Rubs, 4-Hot Sauces.

3rd Grade Basket Est Value $235 item
3rd Grade Basket Est Value $235
$25

Starting bid

This "Ultimate Gardener's Getaway" bundle has everything needed to transform a backyard into a blooming sanctuary. Whether you're a seasoned green thumb or just starting out with the kids, this curated collection offers the perfect blend of high-quality tools, charming decor, and local shopping power with a $25 Zamzows Gift Card and a $50 D&B Gift Card.

4th Grade Basket Est Value $270 item
4th Grade Basket Est Value $270
$25

Starting bid

Scissors, Glue Sticks, Paint Brushes, Paint Markers, Gel Pens, Markers, Crayons, Charm Bracelet Kit,

Trolls charm bracelet kit, Bracelet Maker Kit, 2 Canvas Painting Kits, 48 pc Scrapbook paper, Construction Paper, 24 pk Acrylic Paint, 2 Adult Coloring Books, 4 kids coloring books, Watercolor paper, Washi tape, Fine point markers, 150 ct color pencils, Sketch Book, 4 plain Canvases, $50 Michaels Gift Card

5th Grade Basket Est Value $290 *Must be 21 item
5th Grade Basket Est Value $290 *Must be 21
$25

Starting bid

Coffee Table Book

Pink Yeti tumbler

Frother

3 - Torani Syrups

2- Double Good Popcorn Bags

Coffee Mug

Wine to go set with a bottle of Stella Rosa Wine

ICCU Swag

$10 Moxie Java GC

$25 Sprinkles on Top GC

$25 Starbucks. $50 Crumbl GC

Kuna Swag Pack Est Value $200 item
Kuna Swag Pack Est Value $200
$25

Starting bid

Our wonderful Sped dept put together a basket of all the swag you will need including Kuna High, Fremont, Crimson Point, Kuna Water Tower earrings, a $50 Crimson Point Spirit Wear voucher, and a $25 GC to Enriques

Coffee and Crumbl Bundle Est Value $130 item
Coffee and Crumbl Bundle Est Value $130
$25

Starting bid

Hamilton Beach Flex Brew Coffee Maker

Coffee Cup and 2lbs of Coffee

$25 Crumbl Gift Card

Ham, Turkey & Trader Joes Gift Basket Est Value $236 item
Ham, Turkey & Trader Joes Gift Basket Est Value $236 item
Ham, Turkey & Trader Joes Gift Basket Est Value $236
$25

Starting bid

Meridian Meat & Sausage has provided a 22lb Smoked Ham and a Smoked turkey. We have paired that with a wonderful assortment of Trader Joe's goodies. All valued at $236.


Get Your Golf On!!! Est Value $500 item
Get Your Golf On!!! Est Value $500
$50

Starting bid

3-$45 min lessons

6-60 min practice and play sessions

Putter Fitting

Boise Hawks and Five Guys Est Value $150 item
Boise Hawks and Five Guys Est Value $150
$25

Starting bid

4- Third Base / Homplate tickets to any 2026 Regular Season Game

$25 Gift Card to Five Guys

Lemonade Gift Basket Est Value $120 item
Lemonade Gift Basket Est Value $120
$25

Starting bid

Everything you need to make a wonderful glass of Lemonade, Pitcher, Lemons, Spoon Glass, Sugar and Towel. Addedin is a $25 Crumbl Gift Card and you have a tasty summer snack. Kuna Modern Dental also added a 20% off Coupon and a Free at home whitening kit.

1 Year of FREE Residential Trash Service Est. Value $322.32 item
1 Year of FREE Residential Trash Service Est. Value $322.32
$50

Starting bid

1 Year of FREE Residential Trash Service within the J&M Sanitation service area.

Stay Fit Wildcats Est Value $295 item
Stay Fit Wildcats Est Value $295
$25

Starting bid

4 - Vertical View day passes

2 - 7 day VIP passes to Freedom Fitness

2 - Fly High Passes

2 - Idaho Botanical Garden Passes

Mint Tumbler

Rise Above Hat

Liquid IV

PB Fit Energy Bar

2 Red Robbin Coozies

Sports Clips Basket $100 item
Sports Clips Basket $100
$20

Starting bid

2 MVP Experiences and Men's Haircare products

Selfcare Bundle Est Value $295 item
Selfcare Bundle Est Value $295
$25

Starting bid

$200 Gift Card to Mindful Med Spa

Redken Quick Blowout Spray

Biolage Bond Therapy

Redkin Dry Shampoo

Idaho Pizza Basket Est Value $250 item
Idaho Pizza Basket Est Value $250 item
Idaho Pizza Basket Est Value $250
$25

Starting bid

6 Free Pizzas

Hat, Zip up hoodie, Tshirt, Tumbler, Key Chain, Tote Bag

Idaho Pizza Basket Est Value $250 item
Idaho Pizza Basket Est Value $250 item
Idaho Pizza Basket Est Value $250
$25

Starting bid

6 Free Pizzas

Hat, Zip up hoodie, Tshirt, Tumbler, Key Chain, Tote Bag

Gathagen Automotive $150 off any Maintenance or Service item
Gathagen Automotive $150 off any Maintenance or Service
$25

Starting bid

Gathagen Automotive $150 off any Maintenance or Service

Evolve Ink Studio $50 Gift Card item
Evolve Ink Studio $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 Tattoo Gift Card

Belmont Barbershop 5 Men's Haircuts Est Value $175 item
Belmont Barbershop 5 Men's Haircuts Est Value $175
$25

Starting bid

5 Men's Haircuts with Coltyne Conley

His and Hers Honey Do Bundle Est Value $300 item
His and Hers Honey Do Bundle Est Value $300 item
His and Hers Honey Do Bundle Est Value $300
$25

Starting bid

Les Schwab Oil Change

Severe Weather Kit

3 hour Housecleaning

Night Out With Top Golf, Red Robin and Lovejoy's $95 item
Night Out With Top Golf, Red Robin and Lovejoy's $95 item
Night Out With Top Golf, Red Robin and Lovejoy's $95 item
Night Out With Top Golf, Red Robin and Lovejoy's $95
$25

Starting bid

$50 Top Golf Play Pass

$25 Red Robin

$20 Lovejoy's

Bogus The explorer base camp package #2 Est Value $120 item
Bogus The explorer base camp package #2 Est Value $120
$25

Starting bid

The Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, Scenic Chair Ride, The Sourdough Slider, The Launch Pad Bungee Jump, Stack Rock Climbing Wall

Greenfield Custom Meat $100 Gift Card item
Greenfield Custom Meat $100 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Panera Pastry Basket with $25 GC Est Value $110 item
Panera Pastry Basket with $25 GC Est Value $110
$25

Starting bid

2 french baguette loafs

A dozens cookies

A mini scone pack

A petite cookie pack 

A pastry box

2 cranberry loaves

And a $25 gift card

Date Night Est Value $260 item
Date Night Est Value $260 item
Date Night Est Value $260
$25

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to Land Ocean

2 B level tickets to any 2026 Boise Philharmonic concert

Kids Fun Week Est Value $260 item
Kids Fun Week Est Value $260 item
Kids Fun Week Est Value $260 item
Kids Fun Week Est Value $260
$25

Starting bid

2- Wahooz 4 hr Ultimate Unlimited passes

2 - Roaring Springs Day Passes

4 - Childrens Museum Passes

Jump Time - 2-90 min passes, 2 BOGO Est Value $88 item
Jump Time - 2-90 min passes, 2 BOGO Est Value $88
$25

Starting bid

2 - 90 min passes

2- Buy One Get One 90 min Passes

Estimated Value $88

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