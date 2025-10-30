Crimson Rise SAR FundraiseHER: Chapter Challenge

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About this event
Perfect for smaller chapters committed to rising together in unity and impact.
Support the regional conference and join the effort to reach our $100,000 goal.
Show your chapter’s dedication to service and sisterhood by contributing at the Ruby level.
Your investment helps sustain conference excellence for all attendees.
Show your chapter’s dedication to service and sisterhood by contributing at the Pearl level.
Your investment helps sustain conference excellence for all attendees.
Your chapter’s investment ensures impactful programming, memorable events, and meaningful sisterhood experiences during the 32nd South Atlantic Regional Conference.
Shine bright by leading the way in generosity and commitment.
Your chapter’s contribution strengthens our collective ability to deliver a sensational conference.
Make a historic mark through giving.
Legacy-level chapters embody excellence and represent the enduring strength of the South Atlantic Region.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!