Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About this event

Crimson Rise SAR FundraiseHER: Chapter Challenge

💜 Violet Chapter (1–25 Members)
$100

Perfect for smaller chapters committed to rising together in unity and impact.
Support the regional conference and join the effort to reach our $100,000 goal.

❤️ Ruby Chapter (26–50 Members)
$250

Show your chapter’s dedication to service and sisterhood by contributing at the Ruby level.
Your investment helps sustain conference excellence for all attendees.

🤍 Pearl Chapter (51–100 Members)
$500

Show your chapter’s dedication to service and sisterhood by contributing at the Pearl level.
Your investment helps sustain conference excellence for all attendees.

💛 Gold Chapter (101–200 Members)
$1,000

Your chapter’s investment ensures impactful programming, memorable events, and meaningful sisterhood experiences during the 32nd South Atlantic Regional Conference.

💎 Diamond Chapter (201–500 Members)
$2,500

Shine bright by leading the way in generosity and commitment.
Your chapter’s contribution strengthens our collective ability to deliver a sensational conference.

🔺 Legacy Chapter (501+ Members)
$10,000

Make a historic mark through giving.
Legacy-level chapters embody excellence and represent the enduring strength of the South Atlantic Region.

Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!