Crisis Canines of the Midlands

Hosted by

Crisis Canines of the Midlands

About this event

Crisis Canines of the Midlands 2026 Calendar Order Form

*Pick up* Crisis Canines 2025 Calendar Order Form
$25

Calendars may be picked up in person from your local K9 handler (please specify which handler below) OR at the Crisis Canines of the Midlands Office: 25 E Howard St. Colfax, IA 50054 Please specify below if you would like to arrange for a specific handler to be designated for your calendar pick up, or if you will pick up at the office!

*Shipping* Crisis Canines 2025 Calendar Order Form
$35

For shipping of your 2025 Crisis Canines Calendar, please provide your shipping address in the information below.

Add a donation for Crisis Canines of the Midlands

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!