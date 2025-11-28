Crisis Canines of the Midlands 2026 Calendar Order Form

Hosted by
About this event
Calendars may be picked up in person from your local K9 handler (please specify which handler below) OR at the Crisis Canines of the Midlands Office: 25 E Howard St. Colfax, IA 50054 Please specify below if you would like to arrange for a specific handler to be designated for your calendar pick up, or if you will pick up at the office!
For shipping of your 2025 Crisis Canines Calendar, please provide your shipping address in the information below.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!