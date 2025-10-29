Crisis Canines of the Midlands's Fundraiser Shop

Offered by
Comfort Colors Tee Shirt. Available in youth and adult sizes and two colors.
Gildan light gray heather sweatshirt Adult sizes only
Gray striped athletic quarter zip with black logo on chest
Gildan gray Knoxville Raceway limited edition A-Main line up race shirts. Adult and youth sizes
Bella Canvas dark grey heather crew neck tee adult sizes
Bella Canvas dark grey heather V-neck tee. Adult sizes.
Gray heather polo. Color logo on chest. Adult sizes.
Gray heather polo. Black logo on chest. Adult sizes.
Black quarter zip sweatshirt. Black logo on chest. Athletic fabric. Adult sizes
Ivory quarter zip sweatshirt. Color logo on chest. Athletic fabric. Adult sizes
Cotton blend stadium type blanket with color logo
Eddie Bauer soft athletic lightweight long sleeve cowl neck with color or black logo
