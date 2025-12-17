Crisis Center - Book Donations

This January, we are raising up to $1,000 to purchase and donate guided journals to individuals currently attending an outpatient intensive care program.





Each book costs $20 and will be gifted directly to a patient as a tool for reflection, encouragement, and hope during their treatment journey. These books are not sold—they are placed intentionally into the hands of those who need them most.





Your contribution helps ensure that every participant leaves with something tangible to remind them that their healing matters, their voice matters, and their story is still being written.





📘 $20 = 1 book donated

📘 $100 = 5 lives touched

📘 $1,000 = a room filled with hope





Thank you for partnering with us to turn compassion into action and support mental wellness where it’s needed most.