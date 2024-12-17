Critical Hit Sponsor

Logo representation on promotional materials, including flyer
Logo representation w/link displayed on rentoncityretro.com
Sponsorship mentions on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
Can distribute flyers & promotional materials in lobby entrance to show
1 - mention per day over the PA as sponsor during the show
2 - VIP passes to RCR & ETX
1 - 6ft table (optional)per day over the PA as sponsor during the show
4 - VIP passes to RCR & ETX
1 - 8x8 space (optional) pick your spot
Logo representation on promotional materials, including flyer
Logo representation w/link displayed on rentoncityretro.com
Sponsorship mentions on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
Can distribute flyers & promotional materials in lobby entrance to show
1 - mention per day over the PA as sponsor during the show
2 - VIP passes to RCR & ETX
1 - 6ft table (optional)per day over the PA as sponsor during the show
4 - VIP passes to RCR & ETX
1 - 8x8 space (optional) pick your spot
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