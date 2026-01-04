KBCC Day School

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KBCC Day School

About this event

Critical Thinking for Kids Workshop

355 Glenridge Rd

Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA

KBCC Day School Parent — FREE
Free

This ticket is for current KBCC Day School parents attending the Critical Thinking for Kids (Ages 0–8) workshop.


Registration is required. Please select this ticket only if you are a current KBCC Day School family.

Community Parent — $15
$15

This ticket is for Key Biscayne parents outside the KBCC Day School community who would like to attend the Critical Thinking for Kids (Ages 0–8) workshop.


Registration is required. Space is limited.

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