Critical Thinking for Kids Workshop

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About this event
This ticket is for current KBCC Day School parents attending the Critical Thinking for Kids (Ages 0–8) workshop.
Registration is required. Please select this ticket only if you are a current KBCC Day School family.
This ticket is for Key Biscayne parents outside the KBCC Day School community who would like to attend the Critical Thinking for Kids (Ages 0–8) workshop.
Registration is required. Space is limited.
$
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