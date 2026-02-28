Critters 50/50 Rescue Lifeline Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
🦨 The “Peanut Butter Paw” Package
$5
Includes 10 tickets
Perfect for the “I can’t foster but I can throw $5 at chaos” supporter.
10 chances to win and help the critters eat better than we do.
🐶 The “Zoomie Supporter” Package
$20
Includes 30 tickets
For the people who understand that rescue runs on caffeine, chaos, and community.
30 chances to win AND fuel medical bills, food, and way too many pee pads.
🐾 The “Foster Failure” Package
$50
Includes 100 tickets
You know who you are.
100 chances to win while helping us save the next “just one more” that absolutely wasn’t planned.
🐺 The “Gizmo Runs This Place” Package
$100
Includes 300 tickets
300 chances to win.
Maximum bragging rights.
Gizmo-level boss energy.
Basically you’re running the rescue for the day.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!