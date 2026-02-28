Critters Pet Rescue Foundation

Hosted by

Critters Pet Rescue Foundation

About this raffle

Critters 50/50 Rescue Lifeline Raffle

One chance of winning
$5
This includes 10 tickets



🦨 The “Peanut Butter Paw” Package



$5

Includes 10 tickets


Perfect for the “I can’t foster but I can throw $5 at chaos” supporter.

10 chances to win and help the critters eat better than we do.





🐶 The “Zoomie Supporter” Package $20 Includes 30 tickets
$20

🐶 The “Zoomie Supporter” Package


$20

Includes 30 tickets


For the people who understand that rescue runs on caffeine, chaos, and community.

30 chances to win AND fuel medical bills, food, and way too many pee pads.

🐾 The “Foster Failure” Package $50 Includes 100 tickets
$50


🐾 The “Foster Failure” Package



$50

Includes 100 tickets


You know who you are.

100 chances to win while helping us save the next “just one more” that absolutely wasn’t planned.


🐺 The “Gizmo Runs This Place” Package $100 Includes 300tix
$100


🐺 The “Gizmo Runs This Place” Package



$100

Includes 300 tickets


300 chances to win.

Maximum bragging rights.

Gizmo-level boss energy.

Basically you’re running the rescue for the day.


Add a donation for Critters Pet Rescue Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!