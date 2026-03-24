River Valley Youth Foundation

Hosted by

River Valley Youth Foundation

CRM Sponsorship 2026

186 Country Club Rd

Dover, AR 72837, USA

Legacy Sponsor
$2,000

Lead partner helping expand scholarships in Chase’s honor

• Tournament presented alongside your business

• Largest logo on all event materials and marketing

• Featured on registration page

• Dedicated social media recognition

• Verbal recognition at event (opening + awards)

• Premium signage placement (check-in / clubhouse)

• 2 team entries (8 players)

Diamond Sponsor
$1,000
*Company logo printed on golf towel that every golfer will receive. *2 Social media posts highlighting company as Diamond Sponsor. *Company logo and link on website and on tournament banners. *Recognition at tournament, lunch, and awards ceremony. *Company logo on tournament shirt. *FREE golf foursome.
Platinum Sponsor
$750
*Social media post highlighting company as Platinum Sponsor. *Company logo and link on website and on tournament banners. *Recognition at tournament, lunch, and awards ceremony. *Company logo on tournament shirt. *FREE golf foursome.
Gold Sponsor
$500
*Company logo and link on website and on tournament banners. *Recognition at tournament, lunch, and awards ceremony. *Company logo on tournament shirt. *$100 off golf foursome.
Silver Sponsor
$300
*Recognition at tournament, lunch, and awards ceremony. *Company logo on tournament shirt. *$50 off golf foursome
Contest Hole Sponsor
$200
*Sponsor name and logo on the contest hole tee signage. *Sponsor can have a tent or table at sign in and/or lunch to network and hand out materials.
Hole Sponsor
$100

Sponsor name and logo on tee signage at one hole and listed on shirt.

Community Hole Sponsor
$75

Be part of honoring Chase and supporting local students

• Name displayed on tee signage

Friends of Chase
$25

Support scholarships in Chase’s name

• Name included in community recognition on shirt.

Sponsor with cash or check
Free

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!