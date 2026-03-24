CRM Sponsorship 2026

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Lead partner helping expand scholarships in Chase’s honor
• Tournament presented alongside your business
• Largest logo on all event materials and marketing
• Featured on registration page
• Dedicated social media recognition
• Verbal recognition at event (opening + awards)
• Premium signage placement (check-in / clubhouse)
• 2 team entries (8 players)
Sponsor name and logo on tee signage at one hole and listed on shirt.
Be part of honoring Chase and supporting local students
• Name displayed on tee signage
Support scholarships in Chase’s name
• Name included in community recognition on shirt.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!