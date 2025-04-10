Crofton Kiwanis/Team Surlis 10K/5K

Major Sponsor
$300
Major Sponsors donating $300 or more in money or goods will receive double-sized recognition on T-shirts, race day recognition and prominent recognition on our website and social media. Major Sponsors may set up promotional displays and a table at the race (provided upon request) and will receive a Tee shirt. (Please circle size requested: S, M, L, XL)
Valued Sponsors
$100
Sponsors donating $100 will receive race day recognition, name placement on Tee shirts, on our website and in social media. Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
