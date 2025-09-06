Cromwell Lions Football & Cheer Concessions 2025

Neil's Donut
$2
Water
$2
Soda
$2
Chips
$1
Gatorade
$3
Candy
$2

Inluding Air Head Xtreme

Air heads 3 for $1
$1

Small

Blow Pops 3 for $1
$1
Egg and cheese sandwich
$5
Bacon, egg, & cheese sandwich
$6
Sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich
$6
Cheeseburger
$6
Bacon cheeseburger
$7
Mac & cheese
$5
Pulled pork sandwich
$6
Pulled pork with coleslaw
$7
Hot dog
$4
Nachos with cheese
$5
Nachos, beef, and cheese
$7
Coffee
$2
Texas Roadhouse Peanuts
$3
Neil’s Muffin
$2
Chili
$5
Chili dog
$6
Nachos & chili
$7
Frito pie
$7
Hot chocolate
$2
Poppin Popcorn
$10
