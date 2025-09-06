Cromwell Youth Football & Cheer Corp
Cromwell Lions Football & Cheer Concessions 2025
Neil's Donut
$2
add
Water
$2
add
Soda
$2
add
Chips
$1
add
Gatorade
$3
add
Candy
$2
Inluding Air Head Xtreme
Inluding Air Head Xtreme
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Air heads 3 for $1
$1
Small
Small
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Blow Pops 3 for $1
$1
add
Egg and cheese sandwich
$5
add
Bacon, egg, & cheese sandwich
$6
add
Sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich
$6
add
Cheeseburger
$6
add
Bacon cheeseburger
$7
add
Mac & cheese
$5
add
Pulled pork sandwich
$6
add
Pulled pork with coleslaw
$7
add
Hot dog
$4
add
Nachos with cheese
$5
add
Nachos, beef, and cheese
$7
add
Coffee
$2
add
Texas Roadhouse Peanuts
$3
add
Neil’s Muffin
$2
add
Chili
$5
add
Chili dog
$6
add
Nachos & chili
$7
add
Frito pie
$7
add
Hot chocolate
$2
add
Poppin Popcorn
$10
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout