Crooked Creek Swim Club Co

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Crooked Creek Swim Club Co

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Crooked Creek Crocs Swim Meet Premium Parking Silent Auction

Premium Parking Space #1
$20

Starting bid

Get a front row parking spot for every home swim meet!

Premium Parking Space #2
$20

Starting bid

Make sure grandparents and friends have great parking for home swim meets. Grab an extra Premium Parking Space.

Premium Parking Space #3
$20

Starting bid

Make sure you get great parking for all home swim meets this season. This space ensures you get parking closer to the pool no matter when you arrive for the swim meet.

Premium Parking Space #4
$20

Starting bid

Be one of the lucky Crocs fans who gets front row parking for every meet! Premium parking spaces ensure you get parking closer to the pool no matter when you arrive for the swim meet.

Premium parking Space #5
$20

Starting bid

Park your car with ease at home swim meets this season. Win the 5th and final premium parking space so you can spend less time searching for parking and more time cheering on the Crocs.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!