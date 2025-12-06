The Renovation Classic – Crooked Lake Community Center Charity Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
9 left!
Your registration includes:
9 left!
Take your experience to the next level with VIP admission for a team of four. This package includes everything in the Regular Admission plus exclusive VIP perks, such as:
Make a bigger impact while enjoying the ultimate day of golf, camaraderie, and giving back — all while supporting the Crooked Lake Community Center renovation.
Join the fun even if you don’t have a full team! Your individual admission includes:
It’s a great way to meet fellow community members while supporting the Crooked Lake Community Center Renovation.
Take your experience to the next level with VIP admission! This package includes everything in the Regular Admission package plus exclusive VIP perks, such as:
Make a bigger impact while enjoying the ultimate day of golf, camaraderie, and giving back.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!