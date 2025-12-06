Crooked Lake Volunteer Fire Department Inc

Hosted by

Crooked Lake Volunteer Fire Department Inc

About this event

The Renovation Classic – Crooked Lake Community Center Charity Golf Outing

9001 Mulligan Way

Pound, WI 54161, USA

Team Regular Admission (4 golfers)
$400

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your registration includes:

  • 18 holes of golf with carts (two carts per team)
  • Best-ball format for a fun, friendly competition
  • Dinner for all four golfers following the outing
Team VIP Admission (4 golfers)
$500

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Take your experience to the next level with VIP admission for a team of four. This package includes everything in the Regular Admission plus exclusive VIP perks, such as:

  • Premium on-course advantages (TBD)
  • Special VIP-only experiences or items (TBD)
  • Recognition as a VIP supporter (TBD)

Make a bigger impact while enjoying the ultimate day of golf, camaraderie, and giving back — all while supporting the Crooked Lake Community Center renovation.


Individual Regular Admission (1 golfer)
$100

Join the fun even if you don’t have a full team! Your individual admission includes:

  • 18 holes of golf with cart
  • Best-ball format (you’ll be paired with a team)
  • Dinner following the outing

It’s a great way to meet fellow community members while supporting the Crooked Lake Community Center Renovation.

Individual VIP Admission (1 golfer)
$125

Take your experience to the next level with VIP admission! This package includes everything in the Regular Admission package plus exclusive VIP perks, such as:

  • Premium on-course advantages (TBD)
  • Special VIP-only experiences (TBD)
  • Recognition as a VIP supporter (TBD)

Make a bigger impact while enjoying the ultimate day of golf, camaraderie, and giving back.


Add a donation for Crooked Lake Volunteer Fire Department Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!