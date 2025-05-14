Together We Bid, Together We Renovate

Enjoy front-row seats to the July 4th Parade (held at 11 a.m. on July 5th)—right in front of the Crooked Lake Fire Station, the heart of the action and the best viewing spot in town! This VIP experience includes comfy chairs, festive snacks, and fun vibes for up to 10 guests. Don’t miss your chance to celebrate in style and comfort!
Be the Grand Marshal of the Crooked Lake Parade
$100
Starting bid
Ever dreamed of riding in style, waving to the crowds, and leading the excitement of a hometown parade? Here’s your chance!
The winning bidder will be honored as the Grand Marshal of this year’s Crooked Lake Parade and ride shotgun with the Crooked Lake Fire Department Fire Chief, Jamie Tilkens, in a big, red fire truck! This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity puts you in the spotlight, sirens and all!
Custom Photo Session Near Crooked Lake – 2025
$150
Starting bid
Donated by Still Forever Photography | Valued at $349
Step into the heart of Crooked Lake with a personalized photo session donated by Still Forever Photography. Whether you’re commemorating your family’s cabin legacy, celebrating a milestone, or simply cherishing time together in your favorite place, this session captures connection, nature, and nostalgia.
Includes a 1-hour photo session near a Crooked Lake location of your choice, with flexible scheduling during 2025.
Made with Love: Italian Delivered
$80
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a cozy, no-stress night in with a mouthwatering, homemade Italian meal—delivered right to your door on a mutually agreed-upon date this summer or fall!
This family-style dinner for up to 6 people includes:
• Fresh garden salad with Italian vinaigrette
• Homemade mostaccioli (baked pasta with rich marinara and cheese; meat or vegetarian available)
• Garlic Bread
• A bottle of red wine (21+ only) or sparkling beverage
It’s everything you need for a delicious evening of comfort and connection—no cooking required!
Donated by:
Stars Over Bass Lake: VIP Fireworks Experience
$150
Starting bid
🎆 Experience the Crooked Lake Fireworks Like Never Before! This VIP package guarantees up to 6 guests exclusive front-row seats on the deck at the Blind Walleye — no need to arrive early or battle the crowds. Enjoy the show in comfort and style, with one drink of your choice for each guest.
Tech Setup Help at Home — 1 Hour of Personal Assistance
$50
Starting bid
Need help setting up your smart TV to stream Netflix or local channels? Trouble connecting your new security camera, Wi-Fi extender, or soundbar? This one-hour, in-home tech help session is perfect for someone who just needs a little boost getting things working the way they should.
🌅 2-Night Getaway at Sunset Cottages on Gilkey Lake
$250
Starting bid
Escape to the quiet beauty of the Northwoods with a two-night stay at one of the charming Sunset Cottages on Gilkey Lake (Crooked Lake)?
This cozy cottage retreat offers a front-row seat to stunning sunsets, peaceful mornings by the water, and easy access to swimming, kayaking, fishing, and relaxation. Whether you’re looking for a romantic weekend, family fun, or some well-deserved solitude, this lakeside stay is the perfect mini vacation.
🛶 Includes a 2-night stay at a fully equipped cottage, with easy access to Gilkey and Crooked Lake with a private dock and firepit (s’mores not included…but encouraged!)
Date to be mutually agreed upon with host. Valid for 2025 season.
🍂 Fall Yard Clean-Up for a Day
$75
Starting bid
A team of volunteers will handle your fall outdoor chores—raking leaves and pine needles, clearing debris, and tidying up your yard or cottage property. It’s the perfect way to get ready for winter without lifting a finger!
Dock Removal for Fall
$125
Starting bid
Get help pulling out your dock before the cold hits! Volunteers will assist with safe, careful dock removal from your property—just in time for the season’s end.
Guided Ride with a Crooked Trails Member
$100
Starting bid
Hit the trails for a thrilling guided ATV adventure through the scenic Northwoods! Led by a knowledgeable member of the Crooked Trails ATV Club, this off-road experience is your chance to explore winding forest paths, breathe in the fresh Northwoods air, and enjoy the kind of stories only locals know.
Whether you’re an ATV enthusiast or a curious first-timer, this ride offers the perfect blend of excitement, nature, and friendly guidance. You’ll ride alongside your club guide who knows the trails like the back of their hand—and they might even reveal a few hidden gems along the way!
Includes:
—Guided ATV ride for 1–2 people (bring your own ATV or coordinate with guide)
—3-4 hours of riding through scenic Crooked Lake-area trails
—Insider tips, local history, and great company from your trail guide
—Helmets required (bring your own or request in advance)
🌲 Adventure awaits—bid for your chance to experience the Northwoods like never before!
Fish with a Crooked Lake Sportman’s Club Member
$100
Starting bid
Cast off for a relaxing and memorable day on the lake with a seasoned member of the Crooked Lake Sportsman’s Club. This exclusive experience offers one lucky bidder (and a guest, if you choose) the chance to enjoy the peaceful beauty of Crooked Lake while learning fishing tips, swapping stories, and reeling in the morning’s catch.
Includes:
—2-3 hour fishing trip for 1–2 people
—Guided by a knowledgeable member of the Crooked Lake Sportsman’s Club
—All gear, bait, and refreshments provided
—Flexible date and time to be coordinated with the host
🛶 Don’t miss this chance to fish like a local—with a local!
🏡 Salvage Access Pass – Crooked Lake Cottage
$300
Starting bid
Before this Crooked Lake cottage is torn down, one lucky bidder will have a rare opportunity to go inside and salvage reusable materials from the home! From doors and trim to vintage hardware and light fixtures, this is your chance to give quality materials a second life — and take home a piece of lake history.
🔨 What’s Included:
• Private, scheduled access to enter the cottage before demolition
• Permission to remove pre-approved, non-structural items (e.g., interior doors, vanities, light fixtures, hardware, trim, etc.)
• One-time appointment (winner must bring own tools and transport)
⚠️ Please Note:
• Kitchen cabinets, etc are NOT included
• All salvaging must be completed before the demolition date
• A signed liability waiver is required before entering the property
• The property will be accessed as-is with no assistance or supervision
🎶 VIP Band Night Experience at Trail Side Bar & Grill
$125
Starting bid
Rock the night in style—up to 6 guests!
Get the best seats in the house for an unforgettable live music experience at Trail Side Bar & Grill! This exclusive VIP package includes:
• 🎸 Reserved front-row table for one of Trail Side’s upcoming live band nights (date to be coordinated with the winner)
• 🍻 Drink package for up to 6 guests (includes a mix of domestic beers, rail drinks, or non-alcoholic beverages)
• 🎉 A perfect night out with friends—no lines, no crowding, just great music and good vibes
Whether you’re celebrating something special or just love live music, this is your chance to enjoy Trail Side like a true VIP.
📝 Winner will coordinate preferred date with Trail Side staff.
The Blind Walleye Mixology Experience
$125
Starting bid
Step behind the bar and discover the art of craft cocktails with a private mixology experience for you and up to 6 guests at The Blind Walleye! Whether you’re a cocktail novice or a seasoned sipper, this exclusive session will delight and educate. Guided by The Blind Walleye’s expert bartender, you’ll learn to shake, stir, and garnish your way through a curated tasting of signature drinks and creative concoctions.
Includes:
• 🥂 Private cocktail tasting for up to 6 guests
• 🍹 Hands-on mixology demonstration and instruction
• 🍸 Sample 3–4 expertly crafted cocktails
• 🎉 Fun, interactive experience in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere
• 📅 Date and time to be mutually agreed upon with The Blind Walleye staff
Raise your glass and toast to a night of flavor, fun, and new skills!
🍻 R&D Retreat VIP Packers Game Viewing Party
$125
Starting bid
Gather your crew for the ultimate Packers game day experience at R&D Retreat! Enjoy prime, reserved seating for up to 4 guests with front-row views of the big game on the best screens in the house. Cheer on the Packers with great food, drinks, and unbeatable game-day vibes—all in the company of your favorite people.
This VIP package includes:
• 🎉 Reserved premium seating for up to 4 guests during a Packers game of your choice (date to be coordinated with R&D Retreat)
• 🍕 Delicious homemade pizza to share
• 🍺 $50 bar tab for beverages
• 🏈 Fun, lively atmosphere with fellow fans and the big game on big screens
Score big with this exclusive game day package—perfect for fans who want to watch the Packers in style!
