Together We Bid, Together We Renovate

Hit the trails for a thrilling guided ATV adventure through the scenic Northwoods! Led by a knowledgeable member of the Crooked Trails ATV Club, this off-road experience is your chance to explore winding forest paths, breathe in the fresh Northwoods air, and enjoy the kind of stories only locals know. Whether you’re an ATV enthusiast or a curious first-timer, this ride offers the perfect blend of excitement, nature, and friendly guidance. You’ll ride alongside your club guide who knows the trails like the back of their hand—and they might even reveal a few hidden gems along the way! Includes: —Guided ATV ride for 1–2 people (bring your own ATV or coordinate with guide) —3-4 hours of riding through scenic Crooked Lake-area trails —Insider tips, local history, and great company from your trail guide —Helmets required (bring your own or request in advance) 🌲 Adventure awaits—bid for your chance to experience the Northwoods like never before!

Hit the trails for a thrilling guided ATV adventure through the scenic Northwoods! Led by a knowledgeable member of the Crooked Trails ATV Club, this off-road experience is your chance to explore winding forest paths, breathe in the fresh Northwoods air, and enjoy the kind of stories only locals know. Whether you’re an ATV enthusiast or a curious first-timer, this ride offers the perfect blend of excitement, nature, and friendly guidance. You’ll ride alongside your club guide who knows the trails like the back of their hand—and they might even reveal a few hidden gems along the way! Includes: —Guided ATV ride for 1–2 people (bring your own ATV or coordinate with guide) —3-4 hours of riding through scenic Crooked Lake-area trails —Insider tips, local history, and great company from your trail guide —Helmets required (bring your own or request in advance) 🌲 Adventure awaits—bid for your chance to experience the Northwoods like never before!

More details...