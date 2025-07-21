KCTB's Basket Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Board Game Bonanza Basket
Get ready for a night of fun with this family-friendly basket full of classic and modern board games! This includes chess, Codenames, Star Wars Risk, Oceanus, and others.
The Portager Proud Basket
Celebrate local journalism with a basket from The Portager! Includes a one-year subscription, and branded swag of a t-shirt, coffee mug, and stickers. A perfect gift for the local news lover! (approx. value $220)
School Supplies Basket
Get a head start on the school year with this essential basket full of classroom must-haves! Packed with notebooks, pens, pencils, markers, folders, and more -- it's perfect for students, teachers, or anyone who loves to stay organized.
Cleveland Guardians Fan Basket
Show your team spirit in style with this ultimate Cleveland Guardians Fan Basket! Featuring a classic Larry Doby white shirt, two stylish Guardians tees (white and blue), a Guardians coffee mug to start your game day right, and a pack of official Guardians peanuts for that perfect ballpark snack. Top it off with a Guardians flag to proudly display your team pride at home or at the game. A must-have collection for any true fan!
Kids Summer Fun Basket
Get ready for non-stop outdoor adventures with this action-packed Summer Fun Kids' Basket! Bursting with excitement, it includes colorful outdoor chalk for sidewalk masterpieces, popsicle trays for cool DIY treats, an inflatable ball for backyard games, a sand bucket for beach or sandbox play, a classic hacky sack, and magical color-changing cups with straws. With even more surprises inside, this basket is everything kids need for a summer full of sunshine, creativity, and fun!
Kid's Craft Basket
Fuel creativity with this colorful collection of kid-friendly craft supplies! From markers to crayons, construction paper, watercolors, glue, and more. It's everything a young artist needs for hours of hands-on fun.
Coffee and Breakfast Basket
Start your mornings right with this cozy breakfast-themed basket! Enjoy coffee, pancake mix, jams, fresh-baked bread, granola, and more -- a delicious way to wake up and fuel your day.
Haymaker Farmers Market Basket
Enjoy a taste of the local harvest with this fresh and fabulous basket! It includes a Haymaker Farmers Market and t-shirt, farm-fresh eggs (donated by Sarah Hague), a selection of seasonal fruits and veggies, and delicious baked goods. Perfect for anyone who loves supporting local growers and savoring the best our community has to offer.
Role-Playing Game Accessories
Embark on epic adventures with this Dungeons and Dragons basket! Perfect for beginners or seasoned dungeon masters, it includes a starter set, dice, miniatures, DM screen, dice tray, and other magical gear to bring your fantasy world to life.
Art Pieces Basket
Bring a touch of local artistry into your home with this unique basket featuring handcrafted items made by members of the Last Thursday Craft Group. The collection includes candles, jewelry, and other pieces, including a fused glass necklace by Cheryl Tostrud-White. Each is one-of-a-kind and full of heart. The proceeds from this basket will be donated to Cheryl as she recovers.
Beach Collection Basket
Soak up the sun in style with this beachy bundle! Includes towels, sand blanket, inflatable floaty, and two portable lounge chairs. All to help you relax and enjoy your next trip to the shore, pool, or backyard.
Home Comfort Basket
Unwind and indulge in cozy relaxation with our Home Comfort Basket — the perfect escape after a long day. Snuggle up in a luxuriously soft sherpa blanket while soothing your senses with calming aromatherapy lotion and scented hand cream. Complete your self-care ritual with the refreshing essence of bergamot soap. Whether for a quiet evening or a well-deserved pampering moment, this basket brings comfort home.
Yarn Crafts Basket
Perfect for beginners or anyone ready to pick up a cozy new hobby! This charming collection features a beautiful project bag filled with soft, beginner-friendly yarn, knitting needles, and inspiring project books. To help you get started, it also includes your choice of a knitting or crocheting lesson — a wonderful way to learn a timeless craft from a friendly local expert!
Beading Supplies Basket
Add some sparkle to your creativity! This dazzling basket includes four complete beading kits plus plenty of extra supplies to keep the inspiration flowing. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned crafter, you'll find everything you need to make jewelry and other shimmering creations. Get ready to shine!
$
