Crooked Trails Atv Club

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Crooked Trails Atv Club

About the memberships

Crooked Trails Atv Club's Memberships

Single Membership
$10

Renews yearly on: December 30

Single is a Membership for anyone over the age of 18.

Family Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: December 30

Family Membership includes 2 adults and anyone under the age of 18 in your family.

Business Associate Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: December 30

This membership can be issued to anyone that would like to contribute to the club financially for trail improvements and the like, but remain inactive.

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