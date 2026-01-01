Crooked Trails Atv Club's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 30
Single is a Membership for anyone over the age of 18.
Renews yearly on: December 30
Family Membership includes 2 adults and anyone under the age of 18 in your family.
Renews yearly on: December 30
This membership can be issued to anyone that would like to contribute to the club financially for trail improvements and the like, but remain inactive.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!