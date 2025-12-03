Hosted by

CROP

About this event

CROP Con 2026

The CROP Space

Full Access (all 3 events)
$40

Admits 1 CROP Member to all three CROP Con events (social/education/play party). If you are not a member, you must register when you arrive (must present valid 18+ ID and pay $5 membership due).


All first-time play party attendees must have attended an orientation. Orientation will be held at 6:30 PM.

Friday Night Social and Lab ONLY
$10

Admits 1 CROP Member to the Social and Lab. If you are not a member, you must register when you arrive (must present valid 18+ ID and pay $5 membership due).

CROP Con Education ONLY
$10

Admits 1 CROP Member to the education portion of CROP Con. If you are not a member, you must register when you arrive (must present valid 18+ ID and pay $5 membership due).

GLOW Party ONLY
$25

Admits 1 CROP Member to the CROP Con GLOW play party. If you are not a member, you must register when you arrive (must present valid 18+ ID and pay $5 membership due).


All first-time play party attendees must have attended an orientation. Orientation will be held at 6:30 PM.

Social and Lab / Education
$15

Admits 1 CROP Member to the Social and Lab AND education portion of CROP Con. If you are not a member, you must register when you arrive (must present valid 18+ ID and pay $5 membership due).

Social and Lab / GLOW Party
$30

Admits 1 CROP Member to the Social and Lab AND the GLOW play party. If you are not a member, you must register when you arrive (must present valid 18+ ID and pay $5 membership due).


All first-time play party attendees must have attended an orientation. Orientation will be held at 6:30 PM.

Education / GLOW Party
$35

Admits 1 CROP Member to the CROP Con GLOW play party. If you are not a member, you must register when you arrive (must present valid 18+ ID and pay $5 membership due).


All first-time play party attendees must have attended an orientation. Orientation will be held at 6:30 PM.

Add a donation for CROP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!