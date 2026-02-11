9th Annual Peacock Gala benefiting Cross Plains Community Partner

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About this event
Dalton, GA 30721, USA
$
Join us for an elegant evening at the Peacock Gala, where one night of generosity creates daily opportunity. Your ticket includes admission to a meaningful event supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities as they build lives of independence, confidence, and belonging.
Reserve a table for eight guests and experience the Peacock Gala together. This option provides preferred seating and a shared opportunity to support programs that create independence, employment pathways, and meaningful community connection.
Our premier sponsorship level offering maximum visibility, leadership recognition, and impact. Includes two premium tables (16 guests), expanded brand recognition across all event platforms, premium seating, verbal recognition, a 3-minute speaking opportunity during the gala, custom table décor, a unique sponsor gift, and a dedicated spotlight feature.
This is more than sponsorship ,it is a direct investment in dignity, growth, and lasting community impact.
Exclusive Opportunity – Only One Available
A distinguished sponsorship level that places your organization at the forefront of community leadership. Includes one premium table (8 guests), featured recognition across event and digital platforms, gala program inclusion, verbal recognition, premium seating, and a dedicated spotlight.
Your partnership helps create meaningful daily opportunities that extend far beyond one evening.
A strong partnership level that demonstrates commitment to community impact and inclusion. Includes one reserved table (8 guests), recognition across event materials and social media, and gala program placement.
Your support helps individuals build confidence, strengthen life skills, and experience meaningful connection.
An accessible sponsorship opportunity that still provides meaningful visibility and impact. Includes one reserved table (8 guests), recognition in the gala program, and event acknowledgment.
A meaningful way to support opportunity, independence, and belonging.
A community-focused sponsorship that supports the mission while providing recognition in the gala program and event materials. Includes 4 gala tickets
Every level of support helps create opportunity that lasts far beyond one evening.
Exclusive bar sponsorship featuring signature drink recognition, bar signage, event acknowledgment, and social media recognition. Includes 8 gala tickets.
Position your business at one of the most engaging and social areas of the evening.
Exclusive Opportunity – Only One Available
Recognition during dessert presentation, sponsor signage, social media acknowledgment, and 8 gala tickets.
A sweet opportunity to connect your brand with one of the most memorable moments of the evening.
Exclusive Opportunity – Only One Available
Featured recognition during both live and silent auctions, dedicated signage in the auction area, event acknowledgment, and social media promotion. Includes 8 gala tickets.
Align your brand with the most exciting and high-energy part of the gala.
Exclusive Opportunity – Only One Available
Recognition inside the printed gala program, logo placement, and event acknowledgment. Includes 8 gala tickets.
Your business helps place the mission and impact directly into every guest’s hands.
Exclusive Opportunity – Only One Available.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!