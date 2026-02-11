9th Annual Peacock Gala benefiting Cross Plains Community Partner

Our premier sponsorship level offering maximum visibility, leadership recognition, and impact. Includes two premium tables (16 guests), expanded brand recognition across all event platforms, premium seating, verbal recognition, a 3-minute speaking opportunity during the gala, custom table décor, a unique sponsor gift, and a dedicated spotlight feature.

This is more than sponsorship ,it is a direct investment in dignity, growth, and lasting community impact.





Exclusive Opportunity – Only One Available