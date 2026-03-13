Center for Cross-Sector Coordination

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Center for Cross-Sector Coordination
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Cross-Sector Symposium

General Admission
$10
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
VIP Admission
$5
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

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