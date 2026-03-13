Hosted by
Center for Cross-Sector Coordination
Sales closed
Cross-Sector Symposium
General Admission
$10
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
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Closed
VIP Admission
$5
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
More details...
Closed
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