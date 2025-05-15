Cross Timbers Cheerleading Booster Memberships 2025

Please help support Booster by adding a donation on top of this fee. Last year Booster was formed in March so we had time for a Spring fundraiser prior to school ending. We did not have time to do a fundraiser this Spring. If we receive enough extra donations, then we will only do the Fall Sports Program Fundraiser. Please consider donating on top of the Booster membership fee of $100.

Please help support Booster by adding a donation on top of this fee. Last year Booster was formed in March so we had time for a Spring fundraiser prior to school ending. We did not have time to do a fundraiser this Spring. If we receive enough extra donations, then we will only do the Fall Sports Program Fundraiser. Please consider donating on top of the Booster membership fee of $100.

seeMoreDetailsMobile