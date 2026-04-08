Crosslife Christian Academy
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Crosslife Christian Academy

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Crosslife Christian Academy

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CLCA Gala Silent Auction

3 Nights at Colorado House item
3 Nights at Colorado House item
3 Nights at Colorado House
$500

Starting bid

https://www.vacasa.com/unit/48912

This remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that sleeps 8 is on the Rio Grande River and offers quiet comfort all year round. This section of the Rio Grande River is 'gold medal water,' with some of the best trout fishing in the state. Creede is only about 20 miles away, a wonderful, historic town with shops, restaurants, museums, and live theater shows. You'll also be less than 20 miles from the Wolf Creek Ski area, which boasts the most powder in Colorado.


Speaking of snow, this home has a two-car garage, so you won't have to remove the snowfall from your vehicle before heading to the slopes. You'll enjoy burnished floors, a propane fireplace, and comfortable furniture inside. The stainless steel appliances and gorgeous cookware of the full kitchen will make tonight's meal a joy to prepare. The telescope will make it easy to appreciate the beautiful, clear skies.


You are in for the time of your life.

3 Nights at Corpus Christi House item
3 Nights at Corpus Christi House
$500

Starting bid

4 days/3 nights stay in Corpus Christi. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sleeps 8 and is located on the water on the bay in Corpus Christi. Just 10 minutes from the beach!


15321 Cartagena Ct

Kalahari Stay: 2 Queen Room With Waterpark Passes item
Kalahari Stay: 2 Queen Room With Waterpark Passes item
Kalahari Stay: 2 Queen Room With Waterpark Passes item
Kalahari Stay: 2 Queen Room With Waterpark Passes
$250

Starting bid

Make a splash with an unforgettable stay at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Round Rock! This Double Queen Sofa room with two queen beds and a queen-size pullout sofa—perfect for families or a fun group getaway. Best of all, it includes 4 waterpark admissions (for 2 days: the day your check in and the day you check out), so the fun starts the moment you arrive. Dive in and don’t miss your chance to win this ultimate staycation experience! 🌊🎉

Birthday Party Package! Kona Ice and Slip and Slide item
Birthday Party Package! Kona Ice and Slip and Slide item
Birthday Party Package! Kona Ice and Slip and Slide
$150

Starting bid

Make your child’s birthday unforgettable—host it at CLCA and let us do the heavy lifting! This fun-filled package includes tables and chairs, an exciting slip-and-slide, and 50 Kona Ice treats to keep everyone cool and smiling. Easy for you, amazing for them—get ready for a party everyone will want to attend! 🎉

Progressive Dinner item
Progressive Dinner
$250

Starting bid

Bid on an evening that simply can’t be bought anywhere else.


Gather up to seven friends (8 people total) for an exclusive private progressive dinner experience hosted by the warm and welcoming CrossLife Christian Academy front office team. This one-of-a-kind night is designed to delight from beginning to end with incredible food, meaningful conversation, and a touch of luxury.


Your evening begins with cocktails and appetizers at the beautiful home of Krystine Lindemann, where the night starts with relaxed conversation and delicious bites.


From there, your group will be whisked away for a slow-smoked brisket dinner at Aaron Markgraf’s home, featuring a meal worthy of the occasion.


The night concludes on a sweet note with dessert and after-dinner fellowship at Michelle Paul’s home.


With transportation provided throughout the evening, all you need to do is sit back, enjoy the company, and savor every moment. Whether it’s a special date night with friends, a celebration, or simply a chance to create lasting memories, this is more than dinner. It’s an experience!


A truly priceless evening of food, friendship, and community.

Ice Cream Social With Mrs. Hill item
Ice Cream Social With Mrs. Hill
$40

Starting bid

Be the last CLCA student ever to win an exclusive Ice Cream Social with Mrs. Hill! 🍦 Your child and three friends will enjoy a sweet, after-school celebration filled with fun and treats. Don’t miss this one-time opportunity—must be redeemed this school year!

Take Me Out To The Ballgame With Mr. Walker item
Take Me Out To The Ballgame With Mr. Walker item
Take Me Out To The Ballgame With Mr. Walker
$100

Starting bid

Step up to the plate for a one-of-a-kind experience! ⚾ Join Mr. Walker at a Round Rock Express game for an unforgettable evening of baseball and fun. This package includes Mr. Walker plus three guests (either two students and a chaperone, or three students with parents purchasing their own tickets) for a 6:45 PM game on May 27, July 1, or July 29. Don’t miss this chance to make lasting memories at the ballpark!

Pizza Lunch With Mrs. Turner item
Pizza Lunch With Mrs. Turner
$40

Starting bid

Score a slice of fun! 🍕 Your student and two friends will enjoy an exclusive pizza lunch with Mrs. Turner—great food, great company, and a memorable school-day treat they won’t want to miss!

Mini Golf Fun with Ms. Lindemann! item
Mini Golf Fun with Ms. Lindemann! item
Mini Golf Fun with Ms. Lindemann!
$40

Starting bid

Get ready for a hole-in-one experience! This exciting package includes a round of mini golf for your student and three friends at CEN-TEX Mini Golf, joined by the always-fun Ms. Lindemann for a memorable outing full of laughs and friendly competition.


Perfect for a special treat or celebration, this experience combines outdoor fun, great company, and plenty of chances to show off those putting skills. Whether they’re aiming for a hole-in-one or just enjoying time with friends, it’s sure to be a day they won’t forget!


A fantastic opportunity for your child to make memories with friends—and a favorite teacher—outside the classroom!

Private Wine Tasting for 20 People item
Private Wine Tasting for 20 People item
Private Wine Tasting for 20 People
$200

Starting bid

Uncork an unforgettable experience! 🍷 Host a private wine class for up to 20 guests at Total Wine & More (in Cedar Park) and enjoy a guided tasting led by a wine expert. Explore renowned regions, discover unique varietals, and sip premium, hand-selected wines in a fun and educational two-hour event. Perfect for friends, family, or entertaining clients—this is a night to swirl, sip, and savor!

4 Tickets For Bat Watching on a Lone Star Riverboat item
4 Tickets For Bat Watching on a Lone Star Riverboat item
4 Tickets For Bat Watching on a Lone Star Riverboat item
4 Tickets For Bat Watching on a Lone Star Riverboat
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a one hour tour for 4 people to enjoy the spectacular sight to see the bats emerge from the bridge at sunset! An estimated 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats live under the Congress Avenue Bridge. It is the largest urban colony in North America, recognized by National Geographic, The Discovery Channel, and various other news media. Come relax on the lake, observe our unusual attraction, and listen to the narration and history provided by your captain.


https://lonestarriverboat.com/

CLCA Swag Basket item
CLCA Swag Basket
$40

Starting bid

Snag the ultimate CrossLife spirit bundle! Enjoy a $40 gift card to pick out your favorite CLCA swag, plus a collection of fan-favorite goodies—featuring our infamous homemade CLCA bows, a stylish t-shirt, a water bottle, and a handy snack pouch.

4 Tickets to Round Rock Express Baseball Game item
4 Tickets to Round Rock Express Baseball Game item
4 Tickets to Round Rock Express Baseball Game item
4 Tickets to Round Rock Express Baseball Game
$51

Starting bid

Take me out to the ballgame! ⚾ Enjoy 4 tickets to a Round Rock Express game—perfect for a fun-filled day of baseball, ballpark food, and family memories. Don’t miss your chance to cheer, snack, and soak in the excitement under the lights!


Valid for Sunday-Thursday regular season Round Rock Express games. Subject to availability. No Phone Reservations. Excludes Independence Day Celebration.

1 Hour Soccer Private Lesson With a Pro item
1 Hour Soccer Private Lesson With a Pro item
1 Hour Soccer Private Lesson With a Pro
$60

Starting bid

Level up your game! ⚽ Your student and a friend will enjoy an exclusive 1-hour private soccer lesson with a retired professional player—a rare chance to build skills, boost confidence, and have a blast on the field. Don’t miss this unforgettable training experience!

Kendra Scott Bracelet item
Kendra Scott Bracelet item
Kendra Scott Bracelet item
Kendra Scott Bracelet
$50

Starting bid

Add a touch of timeless elegance to any look with this stunning Kendra Scott bracelet. Effortlessly stylish and perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, this piece makes a beautiful gift—or a well-deserved treat for yourself. Don’t miss your chance to take home this classic favorite! ✨

James Avery Cross and Shield Necklace item
James Avery Cross and Shield Necklace item
James Avery Cross and Shield Necklace
$50

Starting bid

Wear your faith with style and meaning. ✝️ This beautiful James Avery Cross & Shield charm is paired with a sleek brown leather necklace—creating a timeless piece that’s both bold and meaningful. Perfect for everyday wear or a special gift, this new design is sure to stand out. Bid now to take home this inspiring and stylish accessory!

Vice Principal For The Day! item
Vice Principal For The Day! item
Vice Principal For The Day!
$40

Starting bid

Give your student the opportunity to be Mr. Markgraf's right hand man (or lady) for the day! Arrive early, get your official CLCA name badge, greet students at the front door, make morning rounds and check in with every class, assist with principal duties throughout the day (greeting new families on tour, assisting as a recess monitor and creating a piece of art for the school) and finish this experience with a special lunch with Mr. Markgraf and a feature in the newsletter! 

Beauty Society Wellness Basket item
Beauty Society Wellness Basket item
Beauty Society Wellness Basket item
Beauty Society Wellness Basket
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a boost from the inside out with this wellness set! This bundle includes:

  • Society Energy – Helps optimize energy and focus with clean ingredients (5 single serve sticks) 
  • Infuse HA – Food Grade Hyaluronic Acid which hydrates from within to smooth fine lines, reduce wrinkles and sunspots, and boost elasticity. (10day bag of unflavored, 5 single serve sticks - pina colada, mixed berry, tropical punch, unflavored, and vanilla chai) 
  • Rested Gummies – Promotes relaxation and eases the mind for a deeper more restful sleep without any habit forming ingredients (30day supply) 
  • Confident Gummies – for Helps maintain skin elasticity, reduce visible signs of aging, and support a youthful and radiant complexion (30day supply) 
  • Brilliant Gummies – Enhance your focus, clarity, and cognitive function (30day supply) 

Everything you need to feel energized, balanced, and glowing—perfect for busy days and well-deserved self-care!

Ice Hockey Game For Four item
Ice Hockey Game For Four
$50

Starting bid

Hit the ice for an unforgettable night! 🏒 Enjoy 4 tickets to a Texas Stars game during the 2026–2027 season—perfect for family or friends. Experience fast-paced action, thrilling goals, and nonstop excitement. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on the Stars live!


https://www.texasstars.com/games

Monkey Mobile Detailing item
Monkey Mobile Detailing
$40

Starting bid

Full Mobile Detail


https://monkeyautodetail.com/services-pricing/


Voucher valid through Dec. 31, 2026

8 Piece Merax Luggage Set In Coffee item
8 Piece Merax Luggage Set In Coffee
$100

Starting bid

✈️ Lightweight Spinner Luggage Set (4 Suitcases and 4 Packing Cubes) in Coffee


Travel with ease using this expandable ABS hardshell luggage set, complete with smooth 360° spinner wheels and TSA-approved locks. Durable, lightweight, and designed for effortless mobility, this set keeps your belongings protected and organized wherever your journey takes you.

Includes: Multiple suitcase sizes with expandable capacity
Features: ABS hardshell protection, TSA locks, quiet spinner wheels

Explore the world in style.



8 Piece Merax Luggage Set in Brown item
8 Piece Merax Luggage Set in Brown
$100

Starting bid

✈️ Lightweight Spinner Luggage Set (4 Suitcases and 4 Packing Cubes) in Brown


Travel with ease using this expandable ABS hardshell luggage set, complete with smooth 360° spinner wheels and TSA-approved locks. Durable, lightweight, and designed for effortless mobility, this set keeps your belongings protected and organized wherever your journey takes you.

Includes: Multiple suitcase sizes with expandable capacity
Features: ABS hardshell protection, TSA locks, quiet spinner wheels

Explore the world in style.

Sound Bed & Red Light Healing item
Sound Bed & Red Light Healing
$40

Starting bid

Step into deep rest and renewal with this immersive wellness experience designed to restore both body and mind at Lucas Brain Rehab. This unique offering combines a therapeutic sound bed session, where calming audio frequencies are delivered through headphones while gentle vibrations ripple through the bed, with the rejuvenating power of red light panel therapy in a 20 minute session.


As you relax, the synchronized sound and vibration work to calm the nervous system, reduce stress, and promote deep healing, while the red light therapy supports cellular repair, improves circulation, and enhances overall wellness. Together, they create a powerful, spa-like experience that leaves you feeling restored, rebalanced, and refreshed.


Perfect for anyone in need of true rest and recovery, this is more than relaxation, it’s whole-body renewal.

Date Night Gift Basket item
Date Night Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Unlock the perfect night out...without the planning! This Date Night basket includes a delicious box of chocolates, two bottles of wine, and gift cards to enjoy a night on the town. Whether it’s dinner, dessert, or a fun outing, everything you need for a memorable night together is ready—just pick your date and enjoy! 🍷✨

Medspa Basket item
Medspa Basket
$40

Starting bid

Refresh, relax, and recharge! 🍋 This beautifully curated wellness basket is the perfect blend of comfort and self-care. Enjoy a cozy Draper James lemon blanket, soothing lemon candle, and stylish tumbler, along with luxurious body, eye, and lip scrubs for a spa-like experience at home. To top it off, unwind and revitalize with a gift certificate to Opal Wellness for an IV drip. Treat yourself—or someone special—to this refreshing escape! ✨

Typhoon Texas Basket item
Typhoon Texas Basket item
Typhoon Texas Basket
$100

Starting bid

Make a splash this summer! 🌊 This Typhoon Texas basket is packed with fun and includes 4 day passes to Typhoon Texas Waterpark Austin. Enjoy thrilling water slides, a lazy river, wave pools, and nonstop family fun. Don’t miss your chance to dive into the ultimate waterpark adventure! 🎢💦

Relax Basket item
Relax Basket
$40

Starting bid

Unwind and recharge with this cozy Relax Basket! 🕯️📖 Featuring a cute tumbler, a soothing candle, and a thoughtful selection of books and journals, this bundle is perfect for quiet moments, reflection, and a little well-deserved “me time.” Curl up, sip, and relax—this is your invitation to slow down and enjoy. ✨

Haircare Basket item
Haircare Basket
$75

Starting bid

Indulge your hair with a luxe, stylist-approved collection designed to nourish, strengthen, and elevate your everyday routine. This curated hair care basket features a gift certificate for a color and cut as well as top-quality Moroccan Oil products hand-selected by a professional stylist—bringing salon-level results right to your home.

Faith & Comfort Bible Basket item
Faith & Comfort Bible Basket
$60

Starting bid

Wrap yourself in warmth—both spiritual and physical—with this thoughtfully curated basket. Featuring a beautifully handcrafted twin-size quilt and a cozy lap quilt, this set offers comfort you can feel in every stitch. Paired with a study Bible to deepen your understanding, along with Bible journaling pens for reflection and note-taking, it’s perfect for quiet time and meaningful moments. A charming coffee cup completes the experience—ideal for sipping your favorite drink as you settle in for study, prayer, or rest.

Whether for yourself or as a heartfelt gift, this basket brings together faith, comfort, and craftsmanship in one special package.

Ultimate Steakhouse Experience Basket item
Ultimate Steakhouse Experience Basket item
Ultimate Steakhouse Experience Basket
$75

Starting bid

Ultimate Steakhouse Experience Basket

Fire up the grill and bring the steakhouse home with this premium collection of hand-selected cuts and bold flavors. This basket features 2 tender 10 oz filets, 2 rich, marbled 14 oz ribeyes, and 2 classic 12 oz New York strips (all Certified Angus Beef)—a perfect lineup for unforgettable meals. Paired with a Texas shaped cutting board and a variety of assorted spices, you’ll have everything you need to season each cut to perfection.

Whether you’re hosting a backyard gathering or treating your family to a next-level dinner, this package delivers restaurant-quality taste right off your own grill. A must-have for any steak lover or grill master!

Glow & Go: Ann Webb Skincare Basket item
Glow & Go: Ann Webb Skincare Basket item
Glow & Go: Ann Webb Skincare Basket
$100

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate self-care experience with this luxurious Ann Webb skincare basket! Featuring an $85 gift card to Ann Webb Skin Care and a curated collection of premium face care products, this bundle is designed to refresh, restore, and rejuvenate your skin.


With a total value of over $400, this basket includes high-quality essentials to elevate any skincare routine—perfect for a spa day at home or maintaining that healthy, radiant glow year-round.


Pamper yourself or gift it to someone who deserves a little extra glow—this is one beauty bundle you won’t want to miss! ✨

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!