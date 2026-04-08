CLCA Gala Silent Auction

https://www.vacasa.com/unit/48912

This remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that sleeps 8 is on the Rio Grande River and offers quiet comfort all year round. This section of the Rio Grande River is 'gold medal water,' with some of the best trout fishing in the state. Creede is only about 20 miles away, a wonderful, historic town with shops, restaurants, museums, and live theater shows. You'll also be less than 20 miles from the Wolf Creek Ski area, which boasts the most powder in Colorado.





Speaking of snow, this home has a two-car garage, so you won't have to remove the snowfall from your vehicle before heading to the slopes. You'll enjoy burnished floors, a propane fireplace, and comfortable furniture inside. The stainless steel appliances and gorgeous cookware of the full kitchen will make tonight's meal a joy to prepare. The telescope will make it easy to appreciate the beautiful, clear skies.





You are in for the time of your life.