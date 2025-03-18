CrossRoads Lima Fest Top Tier Sponsorships

Grand Lima Crossroads Festival Level Sponsor
$5,000

Grand Lima Crossroads Festival Level Sponsor: (One Sponsorship Available) Top Banner Billing for Top Sponsor, Social Media, Business name promoted on Festival flyers in Lima and the surrounding communities, Festival website and FREE vendor booth spot. (Limited Spots).

Lima Crossroads Festival - Presenting Sponsor Level
$2,500

Presenting Level Sponsorship: (5 total sponsorships available) Big Second Tier Banners in Tent. Social Media Post. Business name promoted on Festival flyers in Lima and the surrounding communities, Festival website and FREE vendor booth spot. (Limited Spots).

