Beats Of Redmond Mitra Mandal

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Beats Of Redmond Mitra Mandal

About this event

CROSSROAD'S WALI HOLI - THE COLORS FEST 2026

999 164th Ave NE

Bellevue, WA 98008, USA

Kids Under 10
Free

Complimentary ticket for Kids under 10

High School/College Students
Free

Complimentary Entry with valid ID proof
(RSVP Must)

Single Entry (NO COLOR)
$10

Single Entry, with NO COLOR

COLOR COMBO
$15

Single Entry, with 1 RANDOM COLOR BAG 

T-SHIRT COMBO
$25

Single Entry, with 1 FREE SIZE TSHIRT

COLOR-T-SHIRT COMBO
$30

Single Entry, with 1 RANDOM COLOR BAG + 1 TSHIRT (FREE SIZE) & Gate prices will be HIGHER

5 RANDOM COLOR BAG
$30
GROUP DISCOUNT COLOR COMBO
$130
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 entries, with 10 RANDOM COLOR BAGS (GROUP DISCOUNT)
Gate prices will be higher!

GROUP DISCOUNT T-SHIRT-COLOR COMBO
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 Tickets, with 10 RANDOM COLOR BAG + 10 TSHIRTS (FREE SIZE) GROUP DISCOUNT
Gate prices will be higher!

1 COLOR BAG
$8
SMALL PICHKARI
$5
BIG PICHKARI
$15
VIP CABANA (6 people)
$400

VIP Cabana (Next to Stage) includes 6 event tickets, 12 color bags, 6 T-shirts, 6 servings of chai with samosa and vada pav, 6 thandai, complimentary water bottles, 6 chairs, and 1 parking pass.

VIP CABANA (12 people)
$600

VIP Cabana (Next to Stage) includes 12 event tickets, 24 color bags, 12T-shirts, 12 servings of chai with samosa and vada pav, 12 thandai, complimentary water bottles, 12 chairs, and 2 parking pass.

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