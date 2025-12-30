CROSSROAD'S WALI HOLI - THE COLORS FEST 2026

About this event
Complimentary ticket for Kids under 10
Complimentary Entry with valid ID proof
(RSVP Must)
Single Entry, with NO COLOR
Single Entry, with 1 RANDOM COLOR BAG
Single Entry, with 1 FREE SIZE TSHIRT
Single Entry, with 1 RANDOM COLOR BAG + 1 TSHIRT (FREE SIZE) & Gate prices will be HIGHER
10 entries, with 10 RANDOM COLOR BAGS (GROUP DISCOUNT)
Gate prices will be higher!
10 Tickets, with 10 RANDOM COLOR BAG + 10 TSHIRTS (FREE SIZE) GROUP DISCOUNT
Gate prices will be higher!
VIP Cabana (Next to Stage) includes 6 event tickets, 12 color bags, 6 T-shirts, 6 servings of chai with samosa and vada pav, 6 thandai, complimentary water bottles, 6 chairs, and 1 parking pass.
VIP Cabana (Next to Stage) includes 12 event tickets, 24 color bags, 12T-shirts, 12 servings of chai with samosa and vada pav, 12 thandai, complimentary water bottles, 12 chairs, and 2 parking pass.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!