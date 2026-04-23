Crosstown High School Inc's Silent Auction

Spend 3 days at a wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bath home in downtown Charleston. It's no secret that Charleston, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Whether you're looking to soak up the sun on a family-friendly beach, or explore all the history of this Southern gem, a Charleston getaway is one you'll never forget. *Please note that this vacation must be used before April 1st, 2027. Donated by Meg Crosby





*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.