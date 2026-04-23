Crosstown High School Inc's Silent Auction

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Spend 3 days at a wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bath home in downtown Charleston. It's no secret that Charleston, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Whether you're looking to soak up the sun on a family-friendly beach, or explore all the history of this Southern gem, a Charleston getaway is one you'll never forget. *Please note that this vacation must be used before April 1st, 2027. Donated by Meg Crosby
*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.
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Spend a weekend at your own private cottage at Catherine’s Landing, Arkansas just 3 hours from Memphis. There you can enjoy canoeing, kayaking, hiking, and many other outdoor activities. At night, make the short 10 minute drive to historic Hot Springs for incredible dining and entertainment suitable for the whole family. ($500 Value) Donated by Lisa Sanchez-Sullivan
*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.
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Gift certificate for an annual exam and vaccines from Utopia Animal Hospital. ($300 Value) Donated by Jen Clay
*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.
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Donated by Emily Taylor
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Custom oil painting in frame.
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Enjoy some Memphis Magnetic Recording Merch (2 T-shirts, buttons, stickers) and a tour of the studio for up to 4 people. ($100 Value) Donated by Claire McEwan.
*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.
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This item includes 10 individual passes to head out into the Crosstown Concourse for Friday lunch. Redeemable with Mrs. Johnson on select Fridays during quarter 1 and 2 next year.
*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.
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A year long pass card to use the faculty elevator at school for travel between the 1st and 5th floors. Trust us, your student wants this item.
*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.
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Make morning announcements, check in on classes, hang out with Mrs. Johnson, get concourse lunch, plus get to skip class for a day to be the boss!
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Painted by Chianne Cox (Class of 2027)
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Donated by Claire Mcewen
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Provided by Julie O'Bryan
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Purse provided by Kyra Condo and Indigo ($500 value)
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Sponsor a professional development trip for a teacher!
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Support XTH office supplies!
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*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.
Starting bid
*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.
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Provide Snacks for Faculty Meetings
*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.
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