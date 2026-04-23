Hosted by

Crosstown High School Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Crosstown High School Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1365 Tower Ave, Memphis, TN 38104, USA

Charleston Getaway item
Charleston Getaway
$350

Starting bid

Spend 3 days at a wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bath home in downtown Charleston. It's no secret that Charleston, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Whether you're looking to soak up the sun on a family-friendly beach, or explore all the history of this Southern gem, a Charleston getaway is one you'll never forget. *Please note that this vacation must be used before April 1st, 2027. Donated by Meg Crosby


*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

Weekend Cottage Getaway near Hot Springs, Arkansas item
Weekend Cottage Getaway near Hot Springs, Arkansas
$150

Starting bid

Spend a weekend at your own private cottage at Catherine’s Landing, Arkansas just 3 hours from Memphis. There you can enjoy canoeing, kayaking, hiking, and many other outdoor activities. At night, make the short 10 minute drive to historic Hot Springs for incredible dining and entertainment suitable for the whole family. ($500 Value) Donated by Lisa Sanchez-Sullivan


*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

Gift certificate for an annual exam and vaccines from Utopia item
Gift certificate for an annual exam and vaccines from Utopia
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate for an annual exam and vaccines from Utopia Animal Hospital. ($300 Value) Donated by Jen Clay


*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

$50 Mempops Gift Card item
$50 Mempops Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Emily Taylor


*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.


Oil Painting Donated by Roy Brewer item
Oil Painting Donated by Roy Brewer
$50

Starting bid

Custom oil painting in frame.


*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

Memphis Magnetic Records Package item
Memphis Magnetic Records Package
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy some Memphis Magnetic Recording Merch (2 T-shirts, buttons, stickers) and a tour of the studio for up to 4 people. ($100 Value) Donated by Claire McEwan.


*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

10 Concourse Lunch Passes item
10 Concourse Lunch Passes
$30

Starting bid

This item includes 10 individual passes to head out into the Crosstown Concourse for Friday lunch. Redeemable with Mrs. Johnson on select Fridays during quarter 1 and 2 next year.

*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

Crosstown High Elevator Pass item
Crosstown High Elevator Pass
$75

Starting bid

A year long pass card to use the faculty elevator at school for travel between the 1st and 5th floors. Trust us, your student wants this item.

*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

Student Principal for a Day item
Student Principal for a Day
$50

Starting bid

Make morning announcements, check in on classes, hang out with Mrs. Johnson, get concourse lunch, plus get to skip class for a day to be the boss!

*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

Student Art Work (Starry Memphis) item
Student Art Work (Starry Memphis)
$30

Starting bid

Painted by Chianne Cox (Class of 2027)

*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

Memphis Mud Pottery item
Memphis Mud Pottery
$45

Starting bid

Donated by Claire Mcewen

*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

Botanic Gardens Membership item
Botanic Gardens Membership
$20

Starting bid

Provided by Julie O'Bryan

*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

Purse from Indigo item
Purse from Indigo
$75

Starting bid

Purse provided by Kyra Condo and Indigo ($500 value)

*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

Professional Development Trip for a Teacher item
Professional Development Trip for a Teacher
$1,000

Starting bid

Sponsor a professional development trip for a teacher!


*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

Order of Copy Paper item
Order of Copy Paper
$500

Starting bid

Support XTH office supplies!


*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

Sponsor Senior Breakfast item
Sponsor Senior Breakfast
$250

Starting bid

*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

Coffee for Faculty at Our Next PD item
Coffee for Faculty at Our Next PD
$100

Starting bid

*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

Snack Cart Order item
Snack Cart Order
$250

Starting bid

Provide Snacks for Faculty Meetings


*This donation supports our general operating budget, which includes specific item you're purchasing through this auction.

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