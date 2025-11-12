Crowdfund Your Library!

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Every bit helps! Thank you so much for supporting your Library!
Renews monthly
Thank you so much for your support! As a Friend of the Library you can join our monthly library support meetings, get access to cool library swag, and have first pick of book sale books!
Renews monthly
You must really like us! This membership gives you all the privileges of the previous tier, as well as our undying gratitude!
Renews monthly
Wow! Thank you! At this tier you receive all the benefits of the previous tiers plus an exclusive GOLDEN LIBRARY CARD to replace your old one.
Renews monthly
At this tier you are an official sponsor of the Library and your family or business will be added to our sponsors plaque in the building. Thank you so much!
Renews monthly
At this tier you are an official sponsor of the Library and your family or business will be added to our sponsors plaque in the building and receive social media shout outs (if desired) Thank you so much!
Renews monthly
At this tier you are an official sponsor of the Library and your family or business will be added to our sponsors plaque in the building and receive social media shout outs (if desired) Thank you so much!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!