Offered by

Del Norte County Library District

About the memberships

Crowdfund Your Library!

Library Supporter
$1

Renews monthly

Every bit helps! Thank you so much for supporting your Library!

Friend of the Library
$5

Renews monthly

Thank you so much for your support! As a Friend of the Library you can join our monthly library support meetings, get access to cool library swag, and have first pick of book sale books!

Library Lover
$10

Renews monthly

You must really like us! This membership gives you all the privileges of the previous tier, as well as our undying gratitude!

Certified Bibliophile
$20

Renews monthly

Wow! Thank you! At this tier you receive all the benefits of the previous tiers plus an exclusive GOLDEN LIBRARY CARD to replace your old one.

Bronze Tier Sponsor
$50

Renews monthly

At this tier you are an official sponsor of the Library and your family or business will be added to our sponsors plaque in the building. Thank you so much!

Silver Tier Sponsor
$70

Renews monthly

At this tier you are an official sponsor of the Library and your family or business will be added to our sponsors plaque in the building and receive social media shout outs (if desired) Thank you so much!

Gold Tier Sponsor
$100

Renews monthly

At this tier you are an official sponsor of the Library and your family or business will be added to our sponsors plaque in the building and receive social media shout outs (if desired) Thank you so much!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!