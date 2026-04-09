Adia Productions And Co Inc

Hosted by

Adia Productions And Co Inc

About this event

APAC Braid Academy: Braid Camp Experience

Braid Camp Experience
$135

⚠️ Limited Spots Available – Small Group for Hands-On Learning


Immersive braiding hands on training

Take home braid kit (includes practice mannequin, practice hair, combs)

Camp T-Shirt

Prizes and Give-aways

Braid Showcase Participation Opportunity


One on One Mentorship
$1,000

4 Week mentorship

weekly zoom calls

Assist with business structure

Hands on training with your own volunteer clients

Learn salon techniques

Learn different styles

Braid kit

Automatic entry into Community Braiding Showcase


Add a donation for Adia Productions And Co Inc

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