APAC Braid Academy: Braid Camp Experience

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About this event
⚠️ Limited Spots Available – Small Group for Hands-On Learning
Immersive braiding hands on training
Take home braid kit (includes practice mannequin, practice hair, combs)
Camp T-Shirt
Prizes and Give-aways
Braid Showcase Participation Opportunity
4 Week mentorship
weekly zoom calls
Assist with business structure
Hands on training with your own volunteer clients
Learn salon techniques
Learn different styles
Braid kit
Automatic entry into Community Braiding Showcase
$
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