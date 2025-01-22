CROWN CITY LITTLE LEAGUE Sponsorship 2026

Valid for one year
Hall of Fame Sponsorship is due by April 1st and includes: • Name on at least one Team’s Uniforms • Complimentary (one-color) 3’ x 5’ company banner hung at the field • Company Logo & Link on CCLL Website and/or promotional material • At least two Facebook mentions on CCLL FB Page
MVP Sponsorship is due by April 1st and includes: • Name on one Team’s Uniforms • Company 3’ x 5’ Banner hung at field (you supply banner) • Company Logo & Link on CCLL Website and/or promotional material • At least two Facebook mentions on CCLL FB Page
All Star Sponsorship can be sent anytime and includes: • Company 3’ x 5’ Banner hung at field (you supply banner) • Company Logo on CCLL Website and/or promotional material • At least one Facebook mention on CCLL FB Page
Golden Glove Sponsorship can be sent anytime and includes: • Company Name on CCLL Website and/or promotional material • At least one Facebook mention on CCLL FB Page
Season Ticket Sponsorship can be sent anytime and includes: • Company Name on CCLL Website and/or promotional material
Pennant Sponsorship can be sent anytime and includes: • Your name listed on CCLL Website and/or promotional material
Membership includes: • Voting rights at any CCLL Membership Meeting • Your name listed as a member on our Opening Day Program (if received prior to printing)
Sunday Funday - Logo Sponsor (due in early May): Sunday Funday Sponsors will be included on our event T-shirts; generally speaking, between 200 and 300 T-shirts will be printed for this event. We also announce our sponsors through website and social media posts. This is an annual fundraiser (usually in June) that all our players participate in.
Sunday Funday - Name-Only (no logo) Sponsor (due in early May): Sunday Funday Sponsors will be included on our event T-shirts; generally speaking, between 200 and 300 T-shirts will be printed for this event. We also announce our sponsors through website and social media posts. This is an annual fundraiser (usually in June) that all our players participate in.
