CROWN CITY LITTLE LEAGUE Sponsorship 2026

HALL OF FAME
$500

Valid for one year

Hall of Fame Sponsorship is due by April 1st and includes: • Name on at least one Team’s Uniforms • Complimentary (one-color) 3’ x 5’ company banner hung at the field • Company Logo & Link on CCLL Website and/or promotional material • At least two Facebook mentions on CCLL FB Page

MVP TEAM SPONSOR
$300

Valid for one year

MVP Sponsorship is due by April 1st and includes: • Name on one Team’s Uniforms • Company 3’ x 5’ Banner hung at field (you supply banner) • Company Logo & Link on CCLL Website and/or promotional material • At least two Facebook mentions on CCLL FB Page

ALL-STAR SPONSORSHIP
$175

Valid for one year

All Star Sponsorship can be sent anytime and includes: • Company 3’ x 5’ Banner hung at field (you supply banner) • Company Logo on CCLL Website and/or promotional material • At least one Facebook mention on CCLL FB Page

GOLDEN GLOVE SPONSOR
$100

Valid for one year

Golden Glove Sponsorship can be sent anytime and includes: • Company Name on CCLL Website and/or promotional material • At least one Facebook mention on CCLL FB Page

SEASON TICKET HOLDER (Business)
$50

Valid for one year

Season Ticket Sponsorship can be sent anytime and includes: • Company Name on CCLL Website and/or promotional material

PENNANT FAN (Individual/Family)
$20

Valid for one year

Pennant Sponsorship can be sent anytime and includes: • Your name listed on CCLL Website and/or promotional material

CCLL General Membership
$5

Valid for one year

Membership includes: • Voting rights at any CCLL Membership Meeting • Your name listed as a member on our Opening Day Program (if received prior to printing)

GRAND SLAM OPTION #1
$50

Valid for one year

Sunday Funday - Logo Sponsor (due in early May): Sunday Funday Sponsors will be included on our event T-shirts; generally speaking, between 200 and 300 T-shirts will be printed for this event. We also announce our sponsors through website and social media posts. This is an annual fundraiser (usually in June) that all our players participate in.

GRAND SLAM OPTION #2
$25

Valid for one year

Sunday Funday - Name-Only (no logo) Sponsor (due in early May): Sunday Funday Sponsors will be included on our event T-shirts; generally speaking, between 200 and 300 T-shirts will be printed for this event. We also announce our sponsors through website and social media posts. This is an annual fundraiser (usually in June) that all our players participate in.

