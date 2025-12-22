Crowned & Rooted in the Valley Cotillion & Beautillion - AD SALES

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About this event
First impression placement with maximum visibility upon opening the program.
Prime opening page immediately following the cover.
High-visibility exterior placement seen by all attendees.
Premium interior placement near closing acknowledgments.
Enhanced full-page placement with preferred positioning and visual emphasis.
Ideal for businesses, family dedications, and full branding impact.
Great visibility for small businesses and community partners.
Perfect for congratulatory messages and local supporters.
Logo and contact details in a compact format.
Name-only or short congratulatory listing in the Patron Supporter section
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