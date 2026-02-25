Crowned & Rooted in the Valley Cotillion & Beautillion - AD SALES FLASH SALE

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About this event
Enhanced full-page placement with preferred positioning and visual emphasis.
Ideal for businesses, family dedications, and full branding impact.
Great visibility for small businesses and community partners.
Perfect for congratulatory messages and local supporters.
Logo and contact details in a compact format.
Name-only or short congratulatory listing in the Patron Supporter section
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