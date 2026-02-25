Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. San Fernando Valley Alumnae Chapter

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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. San Fernando Valley Alumnae Chapter

About this event

Crowned & Rooted in the Valley Cotillion & Beautillion - AD SALES FLASH SALE

Deluxe Page
$400

Enhanced full-page placement with preferred positioning and visual emphasis.

Full Page
$300

Ideal for businesses, family dedications, and full branding impact.

Half Page
$150

Great visibility for small businesses and community partners.

Quarter Page
$75

Perfect for congratulatory messages and local supporters.

Business Card
$50

Logo and contact details in a compact format.

Patron Spot
$25

Name-only or short congratulatory listing in the Patron Supporter section

Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. San Fernando Valley Alumnae Chapter

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