Crowned in Confidence Workshop

Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant

Ticket - Free!

Includes admission and lunch, no event t-shirt.



Join us for a special day designed for young women who want to learn more about the Illinois County Fair Queen experience and grow in confidence along the way.

This workshop is open to anyone ages 16–21 who would like to learn about Illinois County Fairs and the opportunities that come with participating in county fair queen pageants.