Georgetown Agricultural Fair Association Inc

Hosted by

Georgetown Agricultural Fair Association Inc

About this event

Crowned in Confidence Workshop

413 N Seminary St

Georgetown, IL 61846, USA

Registration - Admit One
Free

Crowned in Confidence Workshop
Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant
Ticket - Free!
Includes admission and lunch, no event t-shirt.

Join us for a special day designed for young women who want to learn more about the Illinois County Fair Queen experience and grow in confidence along the way.

This workshop is open to anyone ages 16–21 who would like to learn about Illinois County Fairs and the opportunities that come with participating in county fair queen pageants.

Crowned in Confidence T-Shirt
$12

Purchase an event T-Shirt for $12. Shirts can be picked up at the Crowned in Confidence Workshop.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!