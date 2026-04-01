Crowned in Freedom: A Juneteenth Pageant Registration

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About this event
A group for our youngest participants to shine! Open to children ages 3–6, showcasing style, confidence, and cultural attire.
For children ages 7–12, this group celebrates confidence, style, and cultural pride through presentation and attire.
Open to teens ages 13–18, this group highlights poise, confidence, and cultural awareness through style and presentation.
Assist with set-up, hospitality, coordination, and helping participants during the event. Volunteers are essential to making the pageant a success!
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