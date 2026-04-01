Searcy Juneteenth

Hosted by

Searcy Juneteenth

About this event

Crowned in Freedom: A Juneteenth Pageant Registration

900 E Center Ave

Searcy, AR 72143, USA

Little Freedom Stars ~ Ages 3–6
$20

A group for our youngest participants to shine! Open to children ages 3–6, showcasing style, confidence, and cultural attire.



Rising Heritage Royals ~ Ages 7–12
$30

For children ages 7–12, this group celebrates confidence, style, and cultural pride through presentation and attire.



Teen Freedom Ambassadors ~ Ages 13–18
$40

Open to teens ages 13–18, this group highlights poise, confidence, and cultural awareness through style and presentation.



Juneteenth Pageant Volunteer
Free

 Assist with set-up, hospitality, coordination, and helping participants during the event. Volunteers are essential to making the pageant a success!


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