The Goode Fight Corporation

Hosted by

The Goode Fight Corporation

About this event

Crowning Courage 5th Annual Royalty Day Event

2960 Technology Pl suite 102b

Waldorf, MD 20601, USA

Early Bird Donation Ticket
$50
Available until Jan 21

Food and beverages included, unreserved seating.

Save $25

Alcohol Early Bird Donation Ticket
$85
Available until Jan 21

Voucher for 3 alcoholic beverages, Food and beverages included, unreserved seating.

Save $40

Early Bird VIP Donation
$450
Available until Jan 16
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Six tickets included, Charcuterie Board, 2 bottles of wine, and reserved seating.

Save $200

Non-Alcoholic Donation Ticket
$75

Food and beverages included, unreserved seating.

Alcohol Donation Ticket
$120

Voucher for 3 alcoholic beverages, Food and beverages included, unreserved seating.

VIP Donation Ticket
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Six tickets included, Charcuterie Board, 2 bottles of wine, and reserved seating.

Add a donation for The Goode Fight Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!