Crozet Arts

Hosted by

Crozet Arts

About this event

Crozet Arts: Joy & Delight

1408 Crozet Ave

Crozet, VA 22932, USA

3:30pm Matinee — General Admission-
$10

A shorter program of holiday delights.

3:30pm Matinee — Children 5 and Under
Free

Make sure the littlest art lovers get a seat!

5pm Show — General Admission
$20

Adults and Children 5+

5pm Show — Children Under 5
Free

Make sure the littlest arts lovers get a seat!

Frosty Fund Supporter ❄️
$25

Snowflake Level: help support performance-day logistics.

Frosty Fund Supporter 🥕
$50

Carrot Level: help Frosty follow his nose to underwrite creative direction.

Frosty Fund Supporter🧣
$100

Scarf Level: help cover facilities costs to elevate our dancers + artists' access to studio and rehearsal space.

Frosty Fund Supporter🎩
$500

Top Hat Level: There must have been some magic in that old silk hat they found! Cover a student's full scholarship for next season.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!