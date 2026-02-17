CRPSK 2026 Fun Run - Burritos, Coffee & Raffle Tickets

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About this event
Good for one delicious cup of DRIP coffee from a local coffee cart. Purchase your tickets in advance and we'll include them in your race packet.
Coffee can be purchased day-of with cash or through Zeffy only.
Good for one delicious cup of SPECIALTY coffee from a local coffee cart. Purchase your tickets in advance and we'll include the tickets in your race packet.
Zeffy or cash pay only on race day.
Purchase your burrito tickets in advance to help us make sure there are enough for everyone and you'll receive the tickets with your race packet.
Limited supply day-of; Zeffy or cash pay only.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!