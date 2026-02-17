Cross Roads Preschool

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Cross Roads Preschool

About this event

CRPSK 2026 Fun Run - Burritos, Coffee & Raffle Tickets

8405 N 15th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85021, USA

5 Raffle Tickets
$25
10 Raffle Tickets
$45
15 Raffle Tickets
$65
20 Raffle Tickets
$85
30 Raffle Tickets
$125
Drip Coffee Ticket
$3

Good for one delicious cup of DRIP coffee from a local coffee cart. Purchase your tickets in advance and we'll include them in your race packet.

Coffee can be purchased day-of with cash or through Zeffy only.

Specialty Coffee Ticket
$5

Good for one delicious cup of SPECIALTY coffee from a local coffee cart. Purchase your tickets in advance and we'll include the tickets in your race packet.

Zeffy or cash pay only on race day.

Breakfast Burrito Ticket
$8

Purchase your burrito tickets in advance to help us make sure there are enough for everyone and you'll receive the tickets with your race packet.

Limited supply day-of; Zeffy or cash pay only.

Add a donation for Cross Roads Preschool

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!