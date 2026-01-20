Cross Roads Preschool

Cross Roads Preschool

CRPSK 2026 Fun Run Registration

8405 N 15th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85021, USA

Race Entry - Child
$25

Registration for age-based race and opportunity to participate races and activities. Pre-register by 1/30 to receive a free t-shirt

Race Entry - Adult
$25

Registration for mom, dad and alumni races. Pre-register by 1/30 to receive a free t-shirt

Just a Shirt (Youth)
$15

Great for Cross Roads kiddos or siblings who can't make it to the event. Shirt design is the same as the main image on this form.

Just a Shirt (Adult)
$20

Don't want to race? You can still purchase a shirt! Shirt design is the same as the main image on this form.

Breakfast Burrito Ticket
$8

Purchase your burrito tickets in advance to help us make sure there are enough for everyone and you'll receive the tickets with your race packet.

Limited supply day-of; Zeffy or cash pay only.

Drip Coffee Ticket
$3

Good for one delicious cup of DRIP coffee from a local coffee cart. Purchase your tickets in advance and we'll include them in your race packet.

Coffee can be purchased day-of with cash or through Zeffy only.

Specialty Coffee Ticket
$5

Good for one delicious cup of SPECIALTY coffee from a local coffee cart. Purchase your tickets in advance and we'll include the tickets in your race packet.

Zeffy or cash pay only on race day.

Bounce House Wrist Band
$10

For friends who are just coming to cheer the racers on, add a bounce house wristband to join in on the fun!

All registered children will receive a band with their race packet so no need to purchase.

1 Raffle Ticket
$5
5 Raffle Tickets
$25
10 Raffle Tickets
$45
15 Raffle Tickets
$65
20 Raffle Tickets
$85
30 Raffle Tickets
$125
Family Sponsorship
$150

Sponsor the Fun Run and your name will be on the back of our shirts!

You'll also receive free registration for two kids!

Add a donation for Cross Roads Preschool

$

