Revive Recovery Resource Center

Hosted by

Revive Recovery Resource Center

About this event

CRSW Training - May 2026

45 High Street Nashua

NH

Full Series
$400

FULL SERIES - 5 COURSES - May 2026
THE ART & SCIENCE OF PEER ASSISTED RECOVERY
ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS OF PEER ASSISTED RECOVERY
SUICIDE PREVENTION FOR PEER ASSISTED RECOVERY
HIV, AIDS, HEPATITIS PREVENTION FOR PEER ASSISTED RECOVERY
CO-OCCURRING DISORDER - THE INTERSECTION OF MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE MISUSE

You are purchasing the entire series with this ticket!

The Art and Science of Peer Assisted Recovery
$200

The Art and Science of Peer Assisted Recovery. 1 of 5.

May 4 - 8 2026

8:30AM - 4:30PM

Ethical Considerations of Peer Assisted Recovery
$150

Ethical Considerations of Peer Assisted Recovery. 2 of 5.

May 11 - 12 2026

8:30AM - 4:30PM

Suicide Prevention For Peer Assisted Recovery
$50

Suicide Prevention For Peer Assisted Recovery. 3 of 5.

May 13 2026

8:30AM - 4:30PM

HIV/AIDS/Hepatitis Prevention For Peer Assisted Recovery
$50

HIV/AIDS/Hepatitis Prevention For Peer Assisted Recovery. 4 of 5.

May 14 2026

8:30AM - 4:30PM

CO-OCCURRING DISORDER - THE INTERSECTION OF MENTAL HEALTH
Free

Co-occurring disorder - the intersection of mental health and substance misuse. 5 of 5.

May 15

8:30AM - 12:30PM

Add a donation for Revive Recovery Resource Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!