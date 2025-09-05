CRSW Training - October 2025

FULL SERIES - 5 COURSES - October 2025
THE ART & SCIENCE OF PEER ASSISTED RECOVERY
ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS OF PEER ASSISTED RECOVERY
SUICIDE PREVENTION FOR PEER ASSISTED RECOVERY
HIV, AIDS, HEPATITIS PREVENTION FOR PEER ASSISTED RECOVERY
CO-OCCURRING DISORDER - THE INTERSECTION OF MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE MISUSE
You are purchasing the entire series with this ticket!
The Art and Science of Peer Assisted Recovery. 1 of 5.
October 14 - 20 (Excluding Sat/Sun
8:30AM - 4:30PM
Ethical Considerations of Peer Assisted Recovery. 2 of 5.
October 21 - 22
8:30AM - 4:30PM
HIV/AIDS/Hepatitis Prevention For Peer Assisted Recovery. 3 of 5.
Sept 23
8:30AM - 4:30PM
Suicide Prevention For Peer Assisted Recovery. 4 of 5.
October 24
8:30AM - 4:30PM
Co-occurring disorder - the intersection of mental health and substance misuse. 5 of 5.
October 27
8:30AM - 12:00PM
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing