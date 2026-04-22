Cruise for the Cure in Support of Alzheimer’s Association

About this event
Each ticket includes admission for you and your car into the show, Poker run, Lunch, T-shirt, Hat, prizes and trophies
Sponsorship Package Includes:
Business name and phone number displayed on event shirts
Recognition through social media shoutouts
Acknowledgment at the event.
Two event shirts
Two event hats
Two meal tickets
One entry into the car show
Please email any additional shirt size requests to: [email protected]
Business name and phone number displayed on event shirts Vendor booth space at the event Recognition through event social media promotions Recognition at the event Four (4) event shirts Four (4) event hats Four (4) meal tickets Two (2) complimentary entries into the car show One (1) bottle of Stama Winery wine
Please email any additional shirt size requests to: [email protected]
Business name and phone number displayed on event shirts Vendor booth space at the event Recognition through event social media promotions Recognition at the event Six (6) event shirts Six (6) event hats Six (6) meal tickets Three (3) complimentary entries into the car show Two (2) bottles of Stama Winery wine Please email any additional shirt size requests to: [email protected]
$
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