Cruise for the Cure in Support of Alzheimer’s Association

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Cruise for the Cure in Support of Alzheimer’s Association

About this event

Cruise for the Cure in Support of Alzheimer’s Association

17521 N Davis Rd

Lodi, CA 95242, USA

General Admission
$75

Each ticket includes admission for you and your car into the show, Poker run, Lunch, T-shirt, Hat, prizes and trophies

Sponsor Level Bronze $500-$999
Pay what you can

Sponsorship Package Includes:
Business name and phone number displayed on event shirts
Recognition through social media shoutouts

Acknowledgment at the event.

Two event shirts
Two event hats
Two meal tickets
One entry into the car show


Please email any additional shirt size requests to: [email protected]

Sponsor Level Silver $1000-1499
Pay what you can

Business name and phone number displayed on event shirts Vendor booth space at the event Recognition through event social media promotions Recognition at the event Four (4) event shirts Four (4) event hats Four (4) meal tickets Two (2) complimentary entries into the car show One (1) bottle of Stama Winery wine


Please email any additional shirt size requests to: [email protected]

Sponsor Level Gold $1500-4999
Pay what you can

Business name and phone number displayed on event shirts Vendor booth space at the event Recognition through event social media promotions Recognition at the event Six (6) event shirts Six (6) event hats Six (6) meal tickets Three (3) complimentary entries into the car show Two (2) bottles of Stama Winery wine Please email any additional shirt size requests to: [email protected]

Add a donation for Cruise for the Cure in Support of Alzheimer’s Association

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