Jeeps Cruising for Charity

Each entry will receive a T-shirt. Prizes for most "DUCKed Up", Girly, Themed, and Patriotic Jeeps along with an overall Grand Prize winner at the award ceremony to be held at Next Level Ranges. Raffles and silent auction items will be at each location. Winners will be announced at Next Level Ranges.

We ask that you consider eating at Brass Social as 10 percent of all sales will be donated to Jacob's Generation.



