Cruising Ducks – "Full Speed Ahead on the Tides of Dreams!"
Captain Cobalt Quackbeard
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ahoy, mates! Captain Cobalt Quackbeard is the fearless feathered commander of the HH4C fleet—bold, blue, and built for high-seas adventure! With a bill sharper than a compass point and a heart as deep as the ocean, this maritime mallard navigates the tides of hope with grace and grit. From sunrise over calm waters to storms of challenge, he quacks with courage, cruises with style, and always steers toward dreams. Spot his brilliant blue plumage on deck, and you’ll know: adventure is afloat and inspiration is just off the starboard bow!
Ahoy, mates! Captain Cobalt Quackbeard is the fearless feathered commander of the HH4C fleet—bold, blue, and built for high-seas adventure! With a bill sharper than a compass point and a heart as deep as the ocean, this maritime mallard navigates the tides of hope with grace and grit. From sunrise over calm waters to storms of challenge, he quacks with courage, cruises with style, and always steers toward dreams. Spot his brilliant blue plumage on deck, and you’ll know: adventure is afloat and inspiration is just off the starboard bow!
Seamoss McQuackers - The Eco-Captain of the Emerald Current
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sporting a hull of brilliant green and a heart as vast as the ocean, Seamoss McQuackers is the fearless navigator of the eco-waves! Born of the briny deep and raised by sea breezes, this HH4c green duck sails the Dreams In Motion Marathon with a mission: to chart a course toward greener horizons. With seaweed wisdom, kelp-courage, and a compass tuned to sustainability, Seamoss paddles forward reminding every sailor, runner, and dreamer that progress—like the tide—starts with a single ripple.
Sporting a hull of brilliant green and a heart as vast as the ocean, Seamoss McQuackers is the fearless navigator of the eco-waves! Born of the briny deep and raised by sea breezes, this HH4c green duck sails the Dreams In Motion Marathon with a mission: to chart a course toward greener horizons. With seaweed wisdom, kelp-courage, and a compass tuned to sustainability, Seamoss paddles forward reminding every sailor, runner, and dreamer that progress—like the tide—starts with a single ripple.
HH4C Merch Pack
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get a HH4C Merchandise pack including shirts, coffee mugs and tote bag. Once you win the bid we will contact you for shirt sizes.
Get a HH4C Merchandise pack including shirts, coffee mugs and tote bag. Once you win the bid we will contact you for shirt sizes.
Be A Co-Host
$5
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Be part of Thursday Thursday Trivia with Captain Controversy and Bone Tired Travelers, Choose a date between June and August and select your trivia topic. We will be in touch after the auction closes to set up you Guest Host Trivia.
Be part of Thursday Thursday Trivia with Captain Controversy and Bone Tired Travelers, Choose a date between June and August and select your trivia topic. We will be in touch after the auction closes to set up you Guest Host Trivia.
Be A Guest
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Be a guest on the Match Game Live. Dates are only in August (Except August 1st). Here is your chance to be on the most interactive game show on YouTube.
Be a guest on the Match Game Live. Dates are only in August (Except August 1st). Here is your chance to be on the most interactive game show on YouTube.