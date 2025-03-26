Ahoy, mates! Captain Cobalt Quackbeard is the fearless feathered commander of the HH4C fleet—bold, blue, and built for high-seas adventure! With a bill sharper than a compass point and a heart as deep as the ocean, this maritime mallard navigates the tides of hope with grace and grit. From sunrise over calm waters to storms of challenge, he quacks with courage, cruises with style, and always steers toward dreams. Spot his brilliant blue plumage on deck, and you’ll know: adventure is afloat and inspiration is just off the starboard bow!

