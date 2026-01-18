James Kenan High School Band

James Kenan High School Band

Cruising for Music

1241 Nc 24 And 50 Hwy

Warsaw, NC 28398, USA

Car Show Registration
$20

Please make sure you have completed the following Google Form to complete your registration!

https://forms.gle/EDjPm8hENvtWGAVC7

Food Truck Registration
$50

https://forms.gle/EDjPm8hENvtWGAVC7


https://forms.gle/EDjPm8hENvtWGAVC7

Vendor Registration
$25

https://forms.gle/EDjPm8hENvtWGAVC7


https://forms.gle/EDjPm8hENvtWGAVC7

Platinum Sponsorship
$500

Why Sponsor Us

  • Connect with local car enthusiasts and families.
  • Gain community goodwill through supporting youth music.
  • Logo displayed at registration tent, on posters, digital ads, and event programs
  • Public thank-you at awards
  • One Free Car Entry

https://forms.gle/88ggsD4zaKEVXZwz6


https://forms.gle/88ggsD4zaKEVXZwz6

Gold Sponsorship
$250

  • Logo displayed on posters, digital ads, and event programs
  • One Free Car Entry

https://forms.gle/88ggsD4zaKEVXZwz6


https://forms.gle/88ggsD4zaKEVXZwz6

Silver Sponsor
$100

  • Business Name listed in event programs

https://forms.gle/88ggsD4zaKEVXZwz6


https://forms.gle/88ggsD4zaKEVXZwz6

