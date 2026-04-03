Crunch Fitness Adoption Event

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About this event
This is a FREE event but donations are always appreciated!
*You will receive a confirmation email, including future updates about our rescue.
Zeffy's 100% free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise at no cost. They are entirely funded by voluntary contributions and an amount will be suggested to you before you complete your payment. You can always change the amount to one of your choice by selecting "Other" in the dropdown menu.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!