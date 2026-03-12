Crusaders Fastpitch's Silent Auction - Poker Night March 21st

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A premium golf and spirits gift basket perfect for any golf enthusiast. It includes a $100 Topgolf gift card, Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, a Titleist hat, and assorted golf tees and gadgets. Paired with a selection of quality spirits—Bushmills 12-year single malt scotch, Browne Family Gigi Garden Gin, Browne Vanilla Bean Whiskey, Lunazul Tequila (Reposado and Blanco), 1800 Reposado, and assorted single shots—this basket offers the perfect mix of on-the-course fun and off-the-course enjoyment. Total value: $550.
Starting bid
A wellness-inspired “Mom Needs This” basket designed to recharge and refresh. It features a HOTWORX free month subscription, a softball mom drink cup, P3 shaker, supplements like niacinamide, LMNT electrolytes, and P3 aminos for recovery. Plus, protein snacks and iced coffee samples for energy, along with natural self-care essentials like toothpaste, floss, deodorant cream, and an armpit detox. A perfect mix of fitness, health, and everyday pampering. Total value: $260.
Starting bid
The ultimate Seattle Seahawks fan package, this game day basket is packed with everything you need to cheer in style. It includes two 2026 preseason game tickets, Seahawks cornhole boards, drink koozies, aluminum cups, and a fun ring toss game—plus a portable waist fan, LMNT electrolytes, and assorted craft beers to keep you refreshed. Perfect for tailgating, backyard parties, and showing off your Seahawks pride. Total value: $360.
Starting bid
A beautifully curated charcuterie basket perfect for entertaining and indulging. It includes a charcuterie guidebook, elegant cheese serving set, electric wine opener, and a selection of gourmet pairings like fig jam, olives, crackers, and wildflower honey. Complete with a serving board, a bottle of wine, and a $185 gift certificate to Eat & Graze Love Charcuterie, this basket has everything needed to create the perfect spread. Total value: $325.
Starting bid
A deliciously curated pasta and wine basket perfect for a cozy night in or entertaining. It features a trio of wines—red, white, and dessert—paired with a variety of pastas, marinara and pesto sauces, olive oil, garlic, and Kalamata olives for authentic flavor. Complete with kitchen essentials like a colander, pasta rake, garlic press, wine glasses, opener, and stopper, plus a wedge of Parmigiano Reggiano with a grinder. Finished with sweet treats like chocolates and biscotti, this basket has everything needed for the ultimate Italian-inspired meal. Total value: $150.
Starting bid
A travel-ready basket designed for your next adventure, packed with both comfort and convenience. It includes a $200 Alaska Airlines gift card and a $50 Airbnb gift card to help get you there and settled in. You’ll be set with a hard-shell carry-on, travel cubes, organizer, luggage tags, and liquid travel tubes for easy packing. Enjoy essentials like a portable charger with cables, Apex Pro headphones, a 40oz water bottle, cozy blanket, and neck pillow for the journey. Finished with a selection of mini alcohol bottles for a little in-flight or vacation fun. Total value: $835.
Starting bid
Wise men say only fools rush in, but it is easy to fall for the Presley sectional at first glance. Wrapped in buttery soft brown faux leather, this right-side chaise sectional blends retro-modern character with modern traditional structure. Button-tufted seat and back cushions with clean lines are paired with a solid wood exposed frame and tapered legs finished in a dark mahogany stain that feels right at home. Sinuous spring construction with individually pocketed coil seating delivers supportive, responsive comfort beneath the tailored surface, while four coordinating accent pillows add pattern and depth. The matching storage ottoman features a reversible top that flips from cushioned seat to solid wood tray, completing a look that settles naturally into the rhythm of your space. Valued at $1,599.
Note: minor imperfection on the back of the couch
Starting bid
Stay prepared and ride in comfort with this all-in-one car care bundle. It includes jumper cables, a mini first aid kit, interior cleaning wipes, car air fresheners, and a handy trunk organizer to keep everything in place. Plus, enjoy a $100 Safeway gift card for added convenience. Perfect for new drivers, road trips, or everyday peace of mind! Total value $200 or more
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