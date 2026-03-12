Crusaders Fastpitch's Silent Auction - Poker Night March 21st

Wise men say only fools rush in, but it is easy to fall for the Presley sectional at first glance. Wrapped in buttery soft brown faux leather, this right-side chaise sectional blends retro-modern character with modern traditional structure. Button-tufted seat and back cushions with clean lines are paired with a solid wood exposed frame and tapered legs finished in a dark mahogany stain that feels right at home. Sinuous spring construction with individually pocketed coil seating delivers supportive, responsive comfort beneath the tailored surface, while four coordinating accent pillows add pattern and depth. The matching storage ottoman features a reversible top that flips from cushioned seat to solid wood tray, completing a look that settles naturally into the rhythm of your space. Valued at $1,599.





Note: minor imperfection on the back of the couch



