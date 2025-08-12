LoveForLinley

2025 Crush Cancer Classic - BITES & BREWS COURTSIDE Guest (Non-Player)

LTP PICKLEBALL 7 Lois Ln

South Easton, MA 02375, USA

Guest Registration (Adult)
$20

Grants non-player access to spectate pickleball matches, place wagers, enjoy golf simulators, and purchase food and drinks at 'The Kitchen'


NOTE: In the next step, Zeffy's ticket service defaults to adding funds to support their platform. Select "other" then $0 under Contribution.

Guest Registration (Teen)
$10

Grants non-player access to spectate pickleball matches, place wagers, enjoy golf simulators, and purchase food and drinks at 'The Kitchen'


