LoveForLinley

Hosted by

LoveForLinley

About this event

Crush Cancer Classic by StrongerTogether - Sponsorship

LTP Pickleball 7 Lois Lane South Easton

MA 02375, USA

Golden Pickle Sponsor
$1,000

Court naming rights for 1 of 8 courts - Individual banner with logo at court - large logo on table tent in "The Kitchen" food and bar area - 10 Fan entry tickets -social shoutout

Ace Sponsor
$500

Individual banner with logo - small logo on table tent in "The Kitchen" food and bar area - 5 Fan entry tickets - social shoutout

Dink Sponsor
$100

Logo on shared banner - printed name on table tent in "The Kitchen" food and bar area - social shoutout

In Honor or Memory of Sponsor
$50

Shared banner at tournament including "in honor of" or "in memory of" names and sponsor name. Please give us both the sponsor name as well as the honor/memory of preference and name.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!