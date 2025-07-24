Crush Cancer Classic by StrongerTogether - Sponsorship

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MA 02375, USA
Court naming rights for 1 of 8 courts - Individual banner with logo at court - large logo on table tent in "The Kitchen" food and bar area - 10 Fan entry tickets -social shoutout
Individual banner with logo - small logo on table tent in "The Kitchen" food and bar area - 5 Fan entry tickets - social shoutout
Logo on shared banner - printed name on table tent in "The Kitchen" food and bar area - social shoutout
Shared banner at tournament including "in honor of" or "in memory of" names and sponsor name. Please give us both the sponsor name as well as the honor/memory of preference and name.
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