Crusher Classic Golf Sponsorships

About this event
• Name on all promotional items
• Recognition at event
• Sponsor provided Banner Posted at Event
• Booth Space at Club House or on Course
• 2 teams ($1200 value) - A United Way of Wise County Representative will assist with team registration.
• Name on all promotional items
• Recognition at event
• Sponsor provided Banner Posted at Event
• Name printed on all scorecards
• Booth Space at Club House
• 1 team (Value $600) - A United Way of Wise County Representative will assist with team registration.
• Name on all promotional items
• Recognition at event
• Sponsor provided Banner Posted at Event
• Booth Space at Club House
• Sponsor provided Banner at Club house
• Booth Space at Club House
• Sponsor provided signage on all team carts
• Booth Space at Hole #1
• Sponsor provided signage on all team carts
• Booth Space at Hole #1
• Noted on special cart signage at event
• Set up a Table/Tent at Game Hole
Signage on course
$
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