United Way Of Wise County

Hosted by

United Way Of Wise County

About this event

Crusher Classic Golf Sponsorships

211 Country Club Rd

Decatur, TX 76234, USA

Presenting Sponsor - THANK YOU HEIDELBERG MATERIALS!!
$5,000

• Name on all promotional items

• Recognition at event

• Sponsor provided Banner Posted at Event

• Booth Space at Club House or on Course

• 2 teams ($1200 value) - A United Way of Wise County Representative will assist with team registration.

Score Card Sponsor - THANK YOU STATEWIDE TRUCKING CORP.
$3,000

• Name on all promotional items

• Recognition at event

• Sponsor provided Banner Posted at Event

• Name printed on all scorecards

• Booth Space at Club House

• 1 team (Value $600) - A United Way of Wise County Representative will assist with team registration.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

• Name on all promotional items

• Recognition at event

• Sponsor provided Banner Posted at Event

• Booth Space at Club House

Club House Sponsor
$2,000

• Sponsor provided Banner at Club house

• Booth Space at Club House

Cart Sponsor
$1,500

• Sponsor provided signage on all team carts

• Booth Space at Hole #1

Boulder Sponsor
$1,000

• Sponsor provided signage on all team carts

• Booth Space at Hole #1

Beverage Sponsor
$750

• Noted on special cart signage at event

Game Sponsor
$500

• Set up a Table/Tent at Game Hole

Game Sponsor
$300

Signage on course

Add a donation for United Way Of Wise County

$

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