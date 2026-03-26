Crusher Classic Golf Tournament

About this event
Price Includes:
Lunch / Drinks *
4 mulligans/raffle tickets per team
First Flight - Registration at 7:00am - Shot Gun Start at 7:30am
Second Flight - Registration at 12:30pm – Shot Gun Start at 1:00pm
Lunch will be Served from 11:30am to 1:00pm
Price Includes:
Lunch / Drinks *
4 mulligans/raffle tickets per team
First Flight - Registration at 7:00am - Shot Gun Start at 7:30am
Second Flight - Registration at 12:30pm – Shot Gun Start at 1:00pm
Lunch will be Served from 11:30am to 1:00pm
$
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