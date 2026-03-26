United Way Of Wise County

Hosted by

United Way Of Wise County

About this event

Crusher Classic Golf Tournament

211 Country Club Rd

Decatur, TX 76234, USA

Four Player Team - AM First Flight
$600

Price Includes:

Lunch / Drinks *

4 mulligans/raffle tickets per team


First Flight - Registration at 7:00am - Shot Gun Start at 7:30am


Second Flight - Registration at 12:30pm – Shot Gun Start at 1:00pm


Lunch will be Served from 11:30am to 1:00pm

Four Player Team - AM Second Flight
$600

Price Includes:

Lunch / Drinks *

4 mulligans/raffle tickets per team


First Flight - Registration at 7:00am - Shot Gun Start at 7:30am


Second Flight - Registration at 12:30pm – Shot Gun Start at 1:00pm


Lunch will be Served from 11:30am to 1:00pm

Add a donation for United Way Of Wise County

$

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